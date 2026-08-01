Yan Diomande Misses RB Leipzig Friendly—But Questions Over Real Madrid Transfer Remain

Yan Diomande was left out of RB Leipzig’s matchday squad for Saturday’s friendly against Verl, although whether that serves as good news for Real Madrid remains up for debate.

Reports on the status of Madrid’s bid for Diomande have differed wildly. While some have argued a deal has already been agreed between the two clubs, others have insisted talks are still ongoing—with Diomande’s continued presence in Leipzig training pointing towards the latter.

Similar uncertainty bled over into Saturday when Diomande was not included in the Leipzig squad to face Verl, which was initially said to be a precautionary measure to ensure he did not suffer an injury that would jeopardize a transfer.

However, Leipzig moved to end the uncertainty by stressing Diomande’s absence was simply down to illness.

Madrid will be happy to see Diomande left at home, but Los Blancos are still stuck in a real battle to sign the young winger.

What’s the Latest on Real Madrid’s Bid for Diomande?

Leipzig are making life hard for Madrid. | Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Before Saturday’s game, it was reported by Florian Plettenberg that Leipzig had actually not replied to Madrid’s latest offer for Diomande.

The Bundesliga side wanted Diomande to travel with them for preseason, although the player had made it clear he did not wish to do so. Predictably, his eventual absence due to illness sparked plenty of questions.

Illness aside, Diomande is thought to be doing what he can to try and facilitate a move to Madrid. He is said to have “mentally checked out” of Leipzig and has made no effort to hide his desire to head to the Bernabéu.

Leipzig have been holding out for a fee of €130 million ($150 million), but Madrid are yet to reach that level. An opening offer of €100 million was turned down and a subsequent approach is believed to have maxed out at €120 million.

The belief is that an agreement will be reached eventually, although the passing of Saturday’s artificial deadline has added some extra pressure to the situation.

Madrid are working hard to bolster new manager José Mourinho’s squad. Having already added Marc Cucurella, Ibrahima Konaté, Bernardo Silva, Denzel Dumfries and Carlos Espí, Madrid are now looking at Diomande and Manchester City midfielder Rodri.

The next few weeks could be lively for Madrid who, alongside potential arrivals, are facing several high-profile departures. Gonzalo García is expected to follow former manager Álvaro Arbeloa to Fulham, but the biggest question undoubtedly involves the contract of Vinícius Júnior and the interest in his services from Arsenal.

READ THE LATEST REAL MADRID NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC