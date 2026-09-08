Yashin Trophy: Full List of Winners, Most Wins of All Time
Goalkeepers across the men’s and women’s game all hope to one day take home the Yashin Trophy, awarded annually to the top shot-stoppers in the sport.
Created in 2019, the award was named after Lev Yashin, the only goalkeeper to ever take home the Ballon d’Or. Each year since, the best male goalkeeper in the world was honored with the prize, only pausing in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Six years later, the Women’s Yashin Trophy was established to also crown the best female shot-stoppers in the game.
Only five individuals have ever won the illustrious prizes, but more could be joining the previous winners in the record books at the 2026 Ballon d’Or ceremony. The nominees include 10 men and five women, all battling to be the next goalkeepers to add the trophy to their cabinets.
Here’s a breakdown of the award’s history.
Yashin Trophy History Rundown
- Men’s Yashin Trophy Winners
- Who Has Won the Most Men’s Yashin Trophy Awards?
- Women’s Yashin Trophy Winners
- Who Has Won the Most Women’s Yashin Trophy Awards?
Men’s Yashin Trophy Winners
Year
Player
Club
Country
2025
Gianluigi Donnarumma
PSG/Manchester City
Italy
2024
Emiliano Martínez
Aston Villa
Argentina
2023
Emiliano Martínez
Aston Villa
Argentina
2022
Thibaut Courtois
Real Madrid
Belgium
2021
Gianluigi Donnarumma
PSG
Italy
2020
N/A
N/A
N/A
2019
Alisson
Liverpool
Brazil
Who Has Won the Most Men’s Yashin Trophy Awards?
Gianluigi Donnarumma and Emiliano Martínez lead the way with two Men’s Yashin Trophy awards each. The former took home the award for the first time in 2021 after Italy’s European Championship triumph before he added a second to his trophy cabinet four years later for his contributions in goal for Paris Saint-Germain’s historic quadruple in 2024–25.
Martínez, meanwhile, is the only player to win the award in back-to-back years. The shot-stopper claimed the prize in 2023 and 2024 largely for his efforts in goal for Argentina. La Albiceleste won the 2022 World Cup and then the 2024 Copa América.
Thibaut Courtois and Alisson are the only two other goalkeepers to win the Men’s Yashin Trophy.
Player
Wins
Gianluigi Donnarumma
2 (2025, 2021)
Emiliano Martínez
2 (2024, 2023)
Thibaut Courtois
1 (2022)
Alisson
1 (2019)
Women’s Yashin Trophy Winners
Year
Player
Club
Country
2025
Hannah Hampton
Chelsea
England
Who Has Won the Most Women’s Yashin Trophy Awards?
Hannah Hampton made history in 2025 when she became the first recipient of the Women’s Yashin Trophy. The goalkeeper took home the prize after a sensational 2024–25 campaign for Chelsea and England.
Hampton helped the Blues claim a domestic treble and then starred for the Three Lions en route to last summer’s European Championship. She is once again nominated for the award in 2026 and will hope to make it two wins in two years.
Player
Wins
Hannah Hampton
1 (2025)
Amanda Langell is a writer and editor for SI FC. Born and raised in New York City, her first loves were the Yankees, the Rangers and Broadway before Real Madrid took over her life. Had it not been for her brother’s obsession with Cristiano Ronaldo, she would have never lived through so many magical Champions League nights 3,600 miles away from the Bernabéu. When she’s not consumed by Spanish and European soccer, she’s traveling, reading or losing her voice at a concert.Follow AmandaLangell