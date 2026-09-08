Yashin Trophy: Full List of Winners, Most Wins of All Time

Goalkeepers across the men’s and women’s game all hope to one day take home the Yashin Trophy, awarded annually to the top shot-stoppers in the sport.

Created in 2019, the award was named after Lev Yashin, the only goalkeeper to ever take home the Ballon d’Or. Each year since, the best male goalkeeper in the world was honored with the prize, only pausing in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Six years later, the Women’s Yashin Trophy was established to also crown the best female shot-stoppers in the game.

Only five individuals have ever won the illustrious prizes, but more could be joining the previous winners in the record books at the 2026 Ballon d’Or ceremony. The nominees include 10 men and five women, all battling to be the next goalkeepers to add the trophy to their cabinets.

Here’s a breakdown of the award’s history.

Yashin Trophy History Rundown

Men’s Yashin Trophy Winners

Gianluca Prestianni took home the 2025 Yashin Trophy. | Franck Fife/AFP/Getty Images

Year Player Club Country 2025 Gianluigi Donnarumma PSG/Manchester City Italy 2024 Emiliano Martínez Aston Villa Argentina 2023 Emiliano Martínez Aston Villa Argentina 2022 Thibaut Courtois Real Madrid Belgium 2021 Gianluigi Donnarumma PSG Italy 2020 N/A N/A N/A 2019 Alisson Liverpool Brazil

Who Has Won the Most Men’s Yashin Trophy Awards?

Emiliano Martínez has picked up two Yashin Trophy awards. | Franck Fife/AFP/Getty Images

Gianluigi Donnarumma and Emiliano Martínez lead the way with two Men’s Yashin Trophy awards each. The former took home the award for the first time in 2021 after Italy’s European Championship triumph before he added a second to his trophy cabinet four years later for his contributions in goal for Paris Saint-Germain’s historic quadruple in 2024–25.

Martínez, meanwhile, is the only player to win the award in back-to-back years. The shot-stopper claimed the prize in 2023 and 2024 largely for his efforts in goal for Argentina. La Albiceleste won the 2022 World Cup and then the 2024 Copa América.

Thibaut Courtois and Alisson are the only two other goalkeepers to win the Men’s Yashin Trophy.

Player Wins Gianluigi Donnarumma 2 (2025, 2021) Emiliano Martínez 2 (2024, 2023) Thibaut Courtois 1 (2022) Alisson 1 (2019)

Women’s Yashin Trophy Winners

Hannah Hampton won the inaugural Women’s Yashin Trophy. | Franck Fife/AFP/Getty Images

Year Player Club Country 2025 Hannah Hampton Chelsea England

Who Has Won the Most Women’s Yashin Trophy Awards?

Hannah Hampton is the reigning Women’s Yashin Trophy winner. | Harriet Lander /Chelsea FC/Getty Images

Hannah Hampton made history in 2025 when she became the first recipient of the Women’s Yashin Trophy. The goalkeeper took home the prize after a sensational 2024–25 campaign for Chelsea and England.

Hampton helped the Blues claim a domestic treble and then starred for the Three Lions en route to last summer’s European Championship. She is once again nominated for the award in 2026 and will hope to make it two wins in two years.

Player Wins Hannah Hampton 1 (2025)