The Three Real Madrid Players at Contract Crossroads—What Happens Next?

The international break offers the chance to pause and reflect on some of the off-field affairs at the Bernabéu, with the futures of three Real Madrid stars still to be announced.

Madrid tied down Vinícius Júnior to a new, big-money deal after protracted negotiations this summer, but as it stands, Thibaut Courtois, Brahim Díaz and Antonio Rüdiger will all be out of contract next summer. Before that, they will be free to discuss terms with foreign suitors as of January.

Between them, the trio have a combined 709 first-team appearances for the club and would represent significant departures from the club—even if planned ones.

With the new year now just seven weeks away, it is the time of year when extra attention is typically turned towards roster planning. President Florentino Pérez has final say on sporting decisions like contract renewals, working in conjunction with CEO José Ángel Sánchez. Of course, new manager José Mourinho—now with his feet firmly under the desk—will also have a big say in who stays and who goes.

Courtois Set to Stay Until 2028

Thibaut Courtois is essential for Madrid. | Helios de la Rubia/Real Madrid/Getty Images

The decision over the most important of the trio may well have already been made. The Athletic were among those to report back in October that Courtois is set to extend his contract, with “an agreement in principle” to remain at the club until 2028.

Although no “comunicado oficial” has since been forthcoming from Real Madrid’s social channels, that doesn’t necessarily mean a deal hasn’t already been shook on.

Madrid have an atypical way of announcing contracts that means they don’t always communicate new deals the moment—or even year—they are penned. Regardless, new terms for Courtois make a whole lot of sense, with the 34-year-old one of Madrid’s key players.

The Belgian is not only an elite keeper, but one of the longest-serving at the Bernabéu and a member of the team’s leadership group. Mourinho has described his two-time Champions League-winning stopper as the best in the world—a sentiment shared by the locker room and Madrid fanbase.

For his part, Courtois has made no secret of his desire to stay put, stating: “My goal is to finish my career at Real Madrid.”

Courtois in La Liga 2026–27

Statistic Number Appearances 11 Clean Sheets 4 Goals Conceded 9 Saves 32 Save Percentage 78%

Rüdiger and Brahim’s Futures Less Clear

Antonio Rüdiger could be on his way out. | Helios de la Rubia/Real Madrid/Getty Images

The situations of Rüdiger and Díaz, however, are not as clear cut as that of Courtois.

Rüdiger, who joined Madrid on a four-year contract back in the summer of 2022, signed a new deal back in June, extending his stay until 2027. The 33-year-old defender accepted Los Blancos’ policy of handing out one-year extensions to players over 30 and is now seemingly playing for his future once again this season.

Having been a key player for Madrid in his first three seasons at the club, the former Chelsea star started only 16 times in La Liga last season and made 26 appearances in all competitions. In 2024–25 he featured in 55 games.

This campaign, his role has diminished further with new signing Ibrahima Konaté forming a strong partnership Dean Huijsen at the heart of Mourinho’s defense.

Neither player nor club have yet made comment on the situation, but it feels as though these could well be Rüdiger’s final months at the Bernabéu.

Díaz, meanwhile, has only seen 248 minutes of action this season and looks an increasingly peripheral figure at Mourinho’s Madrid. He started the early-season wins over Inter Milan and Málaga but has been sidelined since.

Now 27, the Morocco international has been unable to elbow his way into the picture as one one of Mourinho’s wide forwards, with Arda Güler and club-record signing Yan Diomande excelling. There is also Endrick vying for minutes in the attack, while Mourinho is on record saying he does not want the Brazilian to leave.

With Díaz’s contract winding down and reported interest from abroad, it would not be a surprise to see Madrid attempt to cash in on the former Manchester City star in the January window while they still have a chance.

Díaz, still a key player for Africa’s best team and nominee for CAF Men’s Player of the Year, is unlikely to be short of suitors should he become available.