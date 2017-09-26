Tech & Media

NFL TV Ratings Improve Overall in Week 3 After Boost from Monday Night Football

0:52 | Tech & Media
How Did the Different Networks Handle Trump's Comments During NFL Sunday?
Richard Deitsch
28 minutes ago

We have never seen a week where more people were interested in NFL television viewership.

You can thank President Donald Trump for that.

Among his other tweets over the last 48 hours, Trump said the ratings for NFL football were “way down except before game starts, when people tune in to see whether or not our country will be disrespected!”

Tech & Media
How Did the Different Networks Handle Trump's Comments During NFL Sunday?

The final viewership numbers based on projections from Fox Sports vice president of research Mike Mulvihill are that the NFL games from Sunday and Monday were up 3% in aggregate over Week 3 in 2016. NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy also confirmed those numbers.

On Tuesday afternoon, CBS said its NFL coverage on Sunday drew 17.9 million viewers, up 2% from a year ago.

Tech & Media
Terry Bradshaw Says Donald Trump Doesn't Understand What Freedom Means

The biggest factor in the weekly increase was the Monday Night Football game between the Cowboys and Cardinals. The game drew a 9.3 overnight rating, well over last year’s game between the Falcons and Saints, which was the least-watched Monday Night Football game on record (5.7) because it went up against the first Donald Trump-Hillary Clinton Presidential debate last year. It was also up over 2015 (the Packers-Chiefs drew an 8.9 overnight) and 2014 (the Bears-Jets drew a 9.2 rating).

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters