Report: Former ESPN Host Adnan Virk Joining DAZN

(Photo by Doug Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Virk was fired from his post with ESPN in February for allegedly leaking information.

By Kaelen Jones
March 14, 2019

Adnan Virk has reportedly hired by DAZN to host its new baseball show, according to the New York Post's Andrew Marchand.

Virk formerly hosted ESPN's Baseball Tonight, but was fired from his position in February for allegedly leaking information. Virk publicly denied the allegations.

Per Marchand, ESPN and Virk agreed not to litigate their differences, freeing Virk to sign with another network. He won't receive any of the money that remained on the final two years of his contract.

"I'd like to thank the wonderful people who I worked with at ESPN for making my experiences over 9 (sic) years there so memorable," Virk said in a statement. "While the company and I may disagree about the exact circumstances surrounding my unfortunate departure, we all collectively agree it's time to move ahead."

Virk joins DAZN, which is headed by former ESPN president John Skipper. The rising subscription streaming service also has a new head of talent in former CAA agent, Josh Santry, who Virk is represented by.

