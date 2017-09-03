Tennis

Petra Kvitova Upsets Garbine Muguruza to Reach U.S. Open Quarterfinals After Knife Attack

2:10 | Tennis
U.S. Open: Lack of Big Names Shouldn't Impact Competition
Jamie Lisanti
39 minutes ago

NEW YORK – Eight months ago, Petra Kvitova wasn’t sure she’d be able to hold a racket again. Now, she’s into the U.S. Open quarterfinals.

No. 13-seed Kvitova upset No. 3-seed Garbine Muguruza on Sunday night, winning 7-6(3), 6-3 to advance to the U.S. Open final eight for the second time in her career.

In December, two-time Wimbledon champion Kvitova had her hand slashed when an intruder held her at knifepoint in her apartment in the Czech Republic. She underwent surgery for three hours and 45 minutes to repair her injury hand, and only returned to practice ahead in May, ahead of the French Open. After playing at Roland Garros and Wimbledon, Kvitova is only playing in her eighth tournament of the year at the U.S Open.

On Sunday night on Arthur Ashe Stadium, Muguruza came out firing and built a 4-1 lead over Kvitova. But the Czech battled her way back, saving a break point for 1-5 with a backhand on the baseline and fighting to take the first set 7-6(3) in 64 minutes.

In the second set, 2017 Wimbledon champ Muguruza seemed as though she could not recover from the tough tiebreak. Kvitova continued to dominate and closed out the win in one hour and 45 minutes. Kvitova was 4 for 7 on break points and finished with 24 winners, 42 unforced errors, while Muguruza was 3 for 12 on break points and finished with 7 winners, 25 unforced errors. 

Kvitova has yet to drop a set at the U.S. Open, defeating Jelena Jankovic, Alize Cornet, No. 18-seed Caroline Garcia and Muguruza en route to her quarterfinal U.S. Open appearance, her first since 2015.

Kvitova, currently ranked No. 14, would need to reach the U.S. Open semifinals to have a chance of returning to the Top 10.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters