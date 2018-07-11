Roger Federer Upset In Five-Set Battle vs. Kevin Anderson

Roger Federer upset in five–set match against Kevin Anderson

By Scooby Axson
July 11, 2018

There will be a new Wimbledon champion as Roger Federer was upset in a thrilling a five-set match against South Africa's Kevin Anderson in the quarterfinals.

Federer, the eight-time champion, took the first two sets 6-2, 7-6 (5) on Court No. 1 to extend his streak of winning 34 straight sets at the All-England Club. That matched his own record, set back back in 2006.

The world's No. 2 ranked player was up 5–4 in the third set and had match point before the eighth–seeded Anderson rallied back to level the sets with a 7–5 victory in the third and winning 6–4 in the fourth set.

Anderson broke Federer to go up 12–11 and reached his first Wimbledon semifinal by denying Federer his 44th major semifinal. Federer is now 266-3 after winning the first two sets.

Federer had won his last seven five-set matches. Anderson will take on the winner of Milos Raonic and American John Isner.

