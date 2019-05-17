Rafael Nadal Shows Love for Tiger Woods With a T-Shirt at the Italian Open

Woods is currently playing in the PGA Championship in Farmingdale, N.Y. while Nadal plays in Rome.

By Emily Caron
May 17, 2019

Rafael Nadal paid tribute to fellow Nike athlete Tiger Woods during his press conference on Friday after he reached the Italian Open semifinals with 6–4, 6–0 victory over Fernando Verdasco in Rome.

The 17-time Grand Slam winner discussed his victory while sporting a white shirt with a tiger on the front and the tagline 'If Anyone Can.'

Woods, a 15-time major champion, won the Masters last month in Augusta for his 81st PGA Tour victory. Nadal holds 80 ATP Tour titles. If Nadal makes it to the finals on Sunday and can record a victory, he'll join Woods with 81 career trophies. The Spanish tennis star holds the record for most Italian Open titles with eight and the most finals appearances with 10.

Woods is currently playing in the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, N.Y. Nadal will play Stefanos Tsitsipas on Saturday at 8:30 a.m. ET on Center Court in the semifinals.

