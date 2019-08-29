15-Year-Old Coco Gauff Advances to Third Round of US Open in Thrilling Win Over Babos

Gauff is the youngest woman to reach the third round of the US Open since 1991. 

By Michael Shapiro
August 29, 2019

15-year-old Coco Gauff defeated Timea Babos at the US Open on Thursday, becoming the youngest woman to reach the third round since Jennifer Capriati in 1991. 

Gauff will play world No. 1 Naomi Osaka in the third round. Osaka is seeking her second-straight US Open title and her third career Grand Slam. The 21-year-old won the 2019 Australian Open in January. 

Gauff sprinted to an easy 6–2 first set victory, but dropped the second to Babos 6–4. Babos, a 26-year-old Hungarian, entered Thursday night seeking her second appearance in the third round of a Grand Slam. Babos reached the second round of the US Open in 2016.

The American teenager was nearly derailed by Babos in the third set, but Gauff held on in the third for a 6–2, 4–6, 6–4 victory. Gauff previously reached the fourth round at Wimbledon in July. 

