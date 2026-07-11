There’s about to be a first-time champion crowned at Wimbledon this year as Czechia players Karolína Muchová and Linda Nosková vie for the women’s singles title at Centre Court. Both are arguably surprise finalists after battling their way to the big stage and both are extending the recent dominance of Czech Republic in the prestigious tournament.

Saturday’s match will produce a third Czech winner in women’s singles in the last four years, and marks the first time two players from the same country will be facing each other in the women’s singles final at Wimbledon since Serena and Venus Williams in 2009.

As to be expected for the thrilling grass-court battle between compatriots, the stars—both real royalty and movie royalty alike—came out to watch history unfold.

Here’s every celebrity that’s been spotted at Centre Court on Saturday:

Kate Middleton

With her warm smile and quiet strength, the Princess of Wales returns to Wimbledon for the Ladies' Singles Final. Some moments speak louder than words. 🎾🤍 pic.twitter.com/xDg8GBx2C7 — Blairsun God save The King! 🇬🇧👑 (@Blairsun15) July 11, 2026

Well-known tennis fan Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, was among the celebrities taking in the tennis action on a sunny afternoon in London. She was spotted in the Royal Box sporting an all-red outfit.

Billie Jean King

The Royal Box is full of champions for the Karolina Muchova and Linda Noskova Wimbledon final.



Maria Sharapova.



Petra Kvitova.



Simona Halep.



Marion Bartoli.



Martina Navratilova.



Billie Jean King.



20 Wimbledon singles titles in total. pic.twitter.com/FYMnTyAKYT — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) July 11, 2026

Of course, the tennis icon came to London.

King, a historic six-time Wimbledon champ in women’s singles, was in the stands along with several other former champions: Maria Sharapova, Simona Halep, Petra Kvitova and Marion Bartoli, to name a few.

Read more about King’s influence on Wimbledon here.

Lily Collins

🤍 ¡Lily Collins, presente en la final femenina de Wimbledon! https://t.co/yrFMgzkQ3q pic.twitter.com/mYvvSfm29N — Tiempo De Tenis (@Tiempodetenis1) July 11, 2026

Emily in ... London? Actress Lily Collins was in attendance for Saturday’s final, wearing a cream sweater paired with a mid-length white skirt.

Jodie Foster

Jodie Foster a Wimbledon 2026 con la moglie Alexandra Hedison: sintonia di coppia e di stile tra occhiali da sole e colori pastello https://t.co/kIa17P3kis Jodie Foster arriva a Wimbledon 2026 con la moglie Alexandra Hedison: il look di coppia tra camicie a righe e completi in … pic.twitter.com/PdiKC2nwSi — Eventi e News (@eventixnews) July 11, 2026

Oscar-winning actress Jodie Foster was also there with her wife, Alexandra Hedison. Foster wore a chic blue striped shirt while her wife opted for a classy white pantsuit.

Hannah Waddingham

The beloved Ted Lasso star looked like the epitome of beauty and grace, as always. Season 4 of the popular comedy series, in which Waddingham plays the owner of fictional English professional football club AFC Richmond, is set to premier in August this year.

Stanley Tucci

stanley tucci only few seats away from yerin 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Mo3f8wadr4 — jackie ౨ৎ (@soaphiebaek) July 11, 2026

The Devil might wear Prada, but Stanley Tucci only wears snazzy suits. The Academy Award-nominated actor was among the celebrities in the crowd, easily recognized by his large-rimmed glasses. Tucci was also sitting nearby Bridgerton breakout star Yerin Ha.

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