Every Celebrity Spotted at Wimbledon All-Czech Women’s Final, From Real Royalty to Movie Royalty
There’s about to be a first-time champion crowned at Wimbledon this year as Czechia players Karolína Muchová and Linda Nosková vie for the women’s singles title at Centre Court. Both are arguably surprise finalists after battling their way to the big stage and both are extending the recent dominance of Czech Republic in the prestigious tournament.
Saturday’s match will produce a third Czech winner in women’s singles in the last four years, and marks the first time two players from the same country will be facing each other in the women’s singles final at Wimbledon since Serena and Venus Williams in 2009.
As to be expected for the thrilling grass-court battle between compatriots, the stars—both real royalty and movie royalty alike—came out to watch history unfold.
Here’s every celebrity that’s been spotted at Centre Court on Saturday:
Kate Middleton
Well-known tennis fan Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, was among the celebrities taking in the tennis action on a sunny afternoon in London. She was spotted in the Royal Box sporting an all-red outfit.
Billie Jean King
Of course, the tennis icon came to London.
King, a historic six-time Wimbledon champ in women’s singles, was in the stands along with several other former champions: Maria Sharapova, Simona Halep, Petra Kvitova and Marion Bartoli, to name a few.
Read more about King’s influence on Wimbledon here.
Lily Collins
Emily in ... London? Actress Lily Collins was in attendance for Saturday’s final, wearing a cream sweater paired with a mid-length white skirt.
Jodie Foster
Oscar-winning actress Jodie Foster was also there with her wife, Alexandra Hedison. Foster wore a chic blue striped shirt while her wife opted for a classy white pantsuit.
Hannah Waddingham
The beloved Ted Lasso star looked like the epitome of beauty and grace, as always. Season 4 of the popular comedy series, in which Waddingham plays the owner of fictional English professional football club AFC Richmond, is set to premier in August this year.
Stanley Tucci
The Devil might wear Prada, but Stanley Tucci only wears snazzy suits. The Academy Award-nominated actor was among the celebrities in the crowd, easily recognized by his large-rimmed glasses. Tucci was also sitting nearby Bridgerton breakout star Yerin Ha.
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Kristen Wong is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. She has been a sports journalist since 2020 and has a bachelor’s in English and linguistics from Columbia University. Before joining SI in November 2023, Wong covered four NFL teams as an associate editor with the FanSided NFL network and worked as a staff writer for the brand’s flagship site. She is a lifelong Liverpool fan who enjoys solving crossword puzzles and hanging out at her neighborhood dive bar in NYC.