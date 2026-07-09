Coco Gauff Lost Her Wimbledon Semifinal in Heartbreaking Fashion After Making Stunning Mistake
Coco Gauff was a point away from making her first Wimbledon final when disaster struck in the most shocking of ways.
The 22-year-old American was leading Karolina Muchova 9-8 in their third-set tiebreaker and appeared to have a prime opportunity to win the point and the match. After hitting a beautiful first serve, Gauff tried to pull off a drop shot but instead could only watch as it flew into the net.
Gauff then went on to lose the tiebreaker (12-10) and fell to Muchova, 6-2, 1-6, 7-6, in what was a thrilling semifinal match on Centre Court.
What makes it even worse is this was the first time Gauff had advanced to the semifinals at Wimbledon. Previously, her best finishes were three trips to the fourth round.
Gauff didn’t have to try to get tricky on that failed match point. She had the advantage over Muchova after her powerful first serve and could have kept her on her heels with anything but a drop shot. There’s a good chance she would have won the point and the match. Instead, her run at Wimbledon is over.
Muchova couldn’t believe how quickly things turned around for her after that mistake by Gauff.
"You're up and down in 10 seconds,” Muchova said in her post-match interview. “You have a match point, then match point down. It's no time to think, but very nerve-wracking. I'm really kind of shaking and trying to sink it in."
Lots of tennis fans couldn’t believe Gauff’s move on that point
Tennis fans watching the sensational match were in disbelief that Gauff tried a drop shot in that moment.
Coco Gauff’s history at Wimbledon
Gauff had quite the Wimbledon debut back in 2019 when, as a 15-year-old, she stunned Venus Williams, who was one of her heroes, in straight sets in the first round. She would advance to the fourth round that year where she lost to Simona Halep in straight sets.
Here’s a look at how she finished in her other WImbledon appearances:
- 2021: Fourth round
- 2022: Third round
- 2023: First round
- 2024: Fourth round
- 2025: First round
Earlier this week, Gauff upset fellow American Jessica Pegula in three sets in the quarterfinals before losing to Muchova. Gauff had success against Muchova in the past, as she won six of their last seven matches. But this latest defeat is going to likely hurt for quite some time.
Gauff won the 2023 U.S. Open and the 2025 French Open. On Thursday, she fell just short of getting a shot to win her first Wimbledon title.
What’s next for Karolina Muchova
With her win, Muchova becomes the fourth Czech woman in the last six years to play in a Wimbledon final. The No. 10 seed will face Linda Noskova, who defeated Marta Kostyuk in their semifinal match, on Saturday. This is the first time Muchova has made it to the Wimbledon final; Thursday’s match was the first time she had ever even played on the legendary Centre Court.
Gauff had high praise for Muchova after their match:
Muchova beat Naomi Osaka in straight sets in the quarterfinals before edging Gauff in the semifinals.
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Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.