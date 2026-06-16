What The World Looked Like When Venus and Serena Williams Last Won Wimbledon Doubles

If Serena Williams's tennis comeback wasn't enough for you, get ready for more. The certified legend is now teaming up with her sister, Venus, for a wild-card doubles run at Wimbledon.

The British tournament announced the bombshell addition to the draw on Tuesday, the same day that Serena, 44, lost her doubles match alongside partner Karolina Muchova in Berlin. She and Venus, 45, last played together at the U.S. Open in 2022, but last won at Wimbledon in 2016, when Serena won the singles title, as well.

Back together, at Wimbledon 💚💜



Serena and Venus Williams will compete in the Ladies’ Doubles at The Championships 2026 pic.twitter.com/xrOV0yeBCJ — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 16, 2026

News of the sisters' competitive reunion comes amid Serena's much-hyped return to the court, and nearly a year after Venus came back from her own hiatus. The elder Williams competed in three tournaments in 2025, then snagged a wild-card bid to the Australian Open this past winter. Serena, meanwhile, won the first match of her comeback at Queen's Club earlier in June, but saw that run derailed when partner Victoria Mboko suffered an injury.

As a pair, the Williams women have taken the Wimbledon title six times: in 2000, 2002, 2008, 2009, 2012, and 2016. They have also won multiple times on their own; Serena captured the singles title in 2002, 2003, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2015 and 2016, while Venus did so in 2000, 2001, 2005, 2007, and 2008.

And though it has been a true treat to see them compete individually, the fact that the sisters are now pairing up again is monumental ... and feels almost like a welcome trip back in time. Indeed, although it seems a bit outlandish to speculate that they could win the whole thing yet again, it is quite fun to think about. Grass is Serena's best season, too.

So, to put this wild news into perspective, let's take a walk down memory lane to remember what it was like the last time the Williams sisters won at Wimbledon ... while meanwhile hoping that they'll be adding another title to their resumes soon enough.

The 2026 Wimbledon tournament will take place from Monday, June 29, to Sunday, July 12.

Drake's 'One Dance' Topped the Billboard Hot 100

Serena and Venus won their sixth Wimbledon title on July 9th, 2016. At the time, Drake's "One Dance"—the pop-rap earworm featuring Kyla and WizKid—sat atop the Billboard Hot 100.

Universal Pictures's The Secret Life of Pets debuted in theaters

July 9th, 2016, was a Saturday; on Friday, July 8, Universal Pictures's The Secret Life of Pets opened to a full-weekend gross of $104,352,905. Also in theaters at that time: Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates, Finding Dory, The Purge: Election Year, The Legend of Tarzan, and Independence Day: Resurgence, among others.

The Summer Olympics were held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

The 2016 Summer Games in Rio created a household name out of gymnast Simone Biles, who made her Olympic debut alongside teammates Gabby Douglas, Laurie Hernandez, Madison Kocian and Aly Raisman. As the so-called "Final Five," the girls won a second-straight Olympic team gold for the U.S. after defeating Russia by more than eight points. Biles also won Gold in the all-around, vault and floor events, plus a bronze on the balance beam.

Swimmer Michael Phelps, meanwhile, won five gold medals and one silver in what would be his final Olympics, and sprinter Usain Bolt took home three golds to cement his legacy as the fastest man on Earth.

The Broncos won the Super Bowl

On Feb. 7, 2016—nearly six months before the Williams ladies won Wimbledon—the Broncos defeated the Panthers, 24-10, in Super Bowl L at Levi's Stadium in California. Denver linebacker Von Miller was the game's MVP, with six tackles, 2.5 sacks and one pass defended.

Coldplay, Beyoncé and Bruno Mars headlined the halftime show

As for the Super Bowl halftime show, that year saw Coldplay as the intended headliners ... though the alt-rock band paid homage to the acts that came just before then by including Beyoncé and Bruno Mars in the mix, as well.

Gas cost roughly $2.27/gallon

This one might hurt ... according to a report from AAA, the average gas price over the Fourth of July holiday weekend that year (June 30—July 4, 2016) was just $2.27. Our wallets are crying just thinking about it.

Everyone was playing 'Pokémon Go'

Pokémon Go, the briefly popular phone application that challenged anyone and everyone to "catch them all," exploded in popularity over the summer of 2016. At the time, it was not uncommon to see folks traipsing through abandoned fields or running in packs across the street as they worked to build their collection. Simpler times ...

We were only a month removed from Brexit

So much has happened since then ... but it's crazy to think that, but a month before Serena and Venus captured what was likely their final Wimbledon title, the U.K. voted to leave the European Union. What a time.

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