Israel Adesanya Wants to Prove He is Still The Last Stylebender

All right, Israel Adesanya, big main event against a very dangerous guy.

How's it feel to finally be here and get back in there?

It's uh , it's good to clock back into work.

Um, it's been a long time away, but.

I kind of want to just come back in.

Just wow people.

So it's peaking to be like that this weekend.

You speak, you speak in a time of way, you were known as being one of the most active champions when you reigned over the middleweight division.

What's changed?

Why, why don't we see activity as much anymore?

Uh, because the game's changed, um, father time as well, you know, it's not just about the, the fights.

Like the fights are easy.

It's, it's the training camps, the training camps.

Putting your body through hell constantly, you know, as much as we do something crazy in this life, like superhuman being fighters, we're still human and our body can only handle so much.

So it's good to take time and we'll let the body and mind rest, reset, and then yeah, go again.

What was more important, resting the body or resting the mind or equally important?

I think resting this, this one, the year where, I think resting the mind, resting the mind and spirit, letting the body just kind of like.

Take time to recalibrate.

What did you think when Joe Pifer's name was offered to you, because obviously, you know, he's a young and upcoming guy.

Do you view this as like a a put up or shut up, changing the guard type fight?

Yeah, that's what the, the cycle is in this game.

I've watched it for so long, for so many years.

It always happens this way.

So, um, my job is to let them know that I'm still here.

Let them know that I'm still one of the best, and I plan on doing that this weekend.

I mean, with the performance that puts you square right back in title contention now I do.

I mean.

I just have to perform.

I don't really worry about all that stuff, not worried about the belt, not worried about who's next.

I'm worried fully about Joe Pier, but when I perform and I do well, everything else comes the money, the gold, the prestige, all that.

So all I focus on is just right because I've done that.

So all I'm focusing on now is just being my best.

Just be my best at performing very well this weekend.

Speaking of the belt at 185 pounds, it will be contested, uh, later on this year.

Hamza and Sean Strickland.

What do you think of Strickland getting that shot over Imavov?

Obviously he has a win, but it seems like, you know, the UFC, yeah, it does.

Yeah, yeah, true.

I mean, it makes sense.

I mean, also they have, I think Hamza and Strickland have trained before and then they have some beef, and you know what it is, it's gonna sell .

It's going to go crazy, um, and that's what the UFC needs right now.

They don't really have any fights that have that kind of venom.

Embedded in it, so that's, I think it's the right choice and Immaov can just, you know, fight the winner of that.

You, so you agree with that type of matchmaking, kind of going away from the meritocracy and the ratings and seeing like what's gonna be the most exciting fight for the fans.

The rankings don't really mean shit anymore.

Like they just fluctuate.

Like look, I'm finding a guy who's number, I think it says number 15, so it's not for me.

I they never meant shit to me, even when I was champ before I was champ.

I always felt like, who, like who writes the rankings, but um.

No disrespect to him.

I think he deserves a shot, but the UFC picked Strickland because he.

He's uh he's him, you know, he's himself and very outspoken, and he already has that embedded beef with homeboys, so that's gonna, that's gonna sell and they're about business right now.

What do you make of Strickland?

I, I mean, obviously very polarizing guy, right?

He's got a big fan base, but he's pretty controversial.

He had the moment where they supposedly cut off his mic at the press conference.

I heard about that.

I respect that he speaks his mind because that's what I've always done when I came to this game.

No matter what you think about what I say, I spoke my mind.

I spoke how I felt, and I can respect someone who does the same.

Do you think he goes too far sometimes?

Nah, not far enough.

No, but um, yeah, I, I, you know, there's, everyone has a line, but that's subjective and offense is a.

If you're offended, that's a you problem.

So I've said some things before that people go, oh, I'm offended.

I'm like, well that seems like a you problem, because again, if you're really offended, you do something about the kids that are getting me like, you know, messed with on Epstein Island, but no one really cares about that.

So it's all fake bullshit anyway, like, uh, do something about the people who are really messing up with the future of the, of the planet.

So offense is a you problem, that's how I feel.

Last uh couple from me.

Alex Pereira, a guy you have history with, now a lot of mutual respect, fighting at the White House , attempting to make history, win that third belt.

What, what is, what has he meant to your career and what do you view, how do you view him as like a representative of the sport?

It's crazy how time, time can How do I say change perspective.

Not like time, time can change perspective.

You know, me and the guy didn't get along.

We didn't like each other.

We had a lot of like.

You know, energy, and now I want to see him do so well.

I want to see him rise.

I wanna see him be the first UFC's triple champion because that'd be crazy.

What a crazy story he's had.

So yeah, um, but again, time changes perspective.

Is that the great if he goes out there and gets his hand raised against Cyril, is that the greatest accomplishment in UFC history, winning that third belt?

It'd be one of them, definitely top 3.

Does that put it firmly put him on Mount Rushmore?

Mount Rushmore You'd have to if if he has the 3rd belt, no one.

I'm trying to think who else is on Mount Rushmore.

I'm trying to compare.

Let's let's do that.

Mount Rushmore.

I say GSP Silva.

Jones, there's so many.

I'd say put him up there, yeah, put him up there.

So you're picking him to beat Ciryl Gane on June 14th.

Look, Cyril, Cyril is not an easy guy to fight, and especially with his footwork, and he's got power as well.

This is a heavyweight.

I know Alex is a true heavyweight, but yeah, I hope he does well.

I want him to win.

And when he wins, will we ever see him fight Jon Jones?

I'm sure Aspinall's a champion, so I, I, I, I said yesterday like, you know, they'll make a super fight with Jones, but.

Aspen was a champion.

So he should fight Asp next, but John is still right there in the mix.

And again, the UFC is gonna do what makes the most money.

So you think we'll see John again in the octagon?

I'm sure we'll see him again in the octagon, arthritis or not.

I'm sure we'll see him again.

He, he'll find a way.

Thank you so much for your time, man.

Really appreciate it, man.