Hilary Knight Opens Up on Retirement, USA vs Canada Gold Medal Game & Olympic Snoop Dogg Pin

Coming into these Olympics, you announced that these would be the final games of your career.

What were the emotions like going through your final opening ceremony?

Um, honestly, just pure excitement and joy and gratitude.

To be able to be at an Olympic Games this many times is pretty incredible, and each games is different, but that moment, Walking out with Team USA, you're outfitted in the best gear, like, Ralph Lauren does such an awesome job, right?

We just look great, we're to the nines, we're all are all walking out together in front of 75,000 people.

It's just so special, and there's, there's really nothing like it.

It's, it's one of the most powerful things I've ever experienced in my life, and, um, to be able to do it a few times is, is, is cool.

Uh, where does, where does this opening ceremony fit, line up in your It's, it's high up there.

I loved, um, the coats.

I mean, and the detail on the boots too, is just like incredible.

So, I mean , it's one thing just to like, go to the games, but to know that you're gonna be dressed really well at the games, and you're just gonna show up and show out when you get here to have an outfitter like that is just, it's incredible.

Um, so it gives you an extra, you know, vibe, I guess, and extra swagger, even when you're just walking around the village to, to know that you're well dressed, and Um, you know, well supported as well, it's pretty special, and, you know, I think there's a lot of eyes on USA just naturally as is, and to really represent and, and show up that way is special.

So, yeah, really, really happy that Ralph Lauren continues to outfit us.

When did you know this is the last go?

Um, this is just like a handful of different conversations over a long period of time.

I think if I could do this forever, I would, but every athlete has some sort of expiration date just naturally, that's just how it works, and, um, to have an opportunity to choose is, I think, a A rare thing to be able to do as an athlete, if, you know, when to call it, and You know, could I go for another 4?

Absolutely.

I'm, I'm fully capable.

But, uh, as things are right now, just with internal conversations, uh, with, you know, my, like, just solely in my immediate group, you know, it just, it just seems right, and I'm, I'm super grateful for all the sacrifice and the support of my supports, you know, people and groups.

And also the support staff has had to make to, you know, just even have one of us realize our dreams at this level.

And for me to be able to do it 5 times is pretty incredible.

So, I'm, I'm filled with a lot of gratitude and, you know, this is such a special room, just from a team atmosphere to be a part of as well.

And just, it just seems natural and everything's sort of aligned in that way.

And, you know, I think when you're, you're going to make a big decision like that, you know, I was thinking there's, you know, two ways that I could kind of go about it.

One is just grab it so tight and Um, understand that it's, it's fleeting, um, or just kind of go with the flow and really feel it all out, and fortunately for me, it's, it's been going with the flow and feeling it out, and just soaking up what this Olympic experience and journey has to offer.

No matter which way the cookie crumbles, you're leaving with a medal.

I, I really wanna know, what are you gonna do with all these medals when you hang it up?

Um, honestly, the medals for me, like, I, I just remember the moments, and I try to, like, journal and write down everything, cause you forget a lot of things over time, but Like, going through what we go through with this group of people is just so incredible.

It's, we, we have our, you know, our fair share of ups and downs, right?

Just like any family would, and, and sort of going through different obstacles and whatnot, but This team is just so powerful and so special and and rare to Be a part of.

So that's those moments together are what I remember most, and the medal and obviously winning cements that legacy of that team, and then the world gets to remember that team, right?

And so I think that's what's special to me, and I want to go out there and earn a gold medal, because I want this team to be remembered, not only internally, but externally, and I want that legacy to be cemented.

But in terms of what I do with the medals, I think it's super special to be able to share them with our communities, and when we go back to see, you know, a young face just light up, because that's what the power of that tangible win does.

Um, so, yeah, I think it's, it's really twofold in that way, but We have such a great opportunity to, to earn a gold medal for the United States, and we're gonna put everything on the line to do that.

We won't be there to see it, but I'm imagining you just like 6 months from now pouring out a bowl of cereal with your gold medal around your neck and just chilling in the house.

Is that something, is that the type of thing you do, or you're putting that thing under lock and key?

Yeah, honestly, I throw it in a sock and uh usually just lose it around the house somewhere, and that's not to, you know, say that it's not important because it's tremendously important to me, but, um, yeah, I don't know, life, life kind of moves on quickly, and so, you know, I think it's, you know, you throw it in a sock, keep it protected, and when you have an opportunity to share it with someone, I pull it out, um, and just You know, have them hold it or throw it around their neck, and it's a, it's an equally memorable experience for them, but Yeah, it's a I don't know where my other ones are, I guess so.

How has Milan Cortina been?

I think I'm gonna be off pasta for a few weeks when I get back, cause we've just been crushing the pasta and the focaccia here, um, but no, I mean, it's I think just experiencing Beijing, and then sort of coming here, having it back to normal Olympic experience has been so special, and obviously, having the Olympics in such an iconic place and easily accessible for friends and family to get to has really made this one extremely special.

You know, I was able to just walk outside the village last night and grab pizza with my family.

And, you know, I don't remember the last time we had that big of a group together, and fortunately, you know, sports is able to kind of have a, have us have more touch points together in that respect.

But to be able to do it at the Olympics in Italy is really special.

And, you know, I had my godchild my godchild there, I guess godchildren there, and, uh, my, my niece, and it's, uh, Yeah, I mean, those are the, those are the moments you remember, so, to, to have such an iconic city, be able to host us and host a world event in this fashion is really special.

It's just, it's all good.

It's like, uh, in, it's in a rave mode right now.

It's like, I know you've been laser focused, you've been locked in.

You've been in the zone, but what's your favorite Olympic village story from this, from this Olympics?

Hm.

Um, I don't know if it's necessarily a story, but You know, I say each village has its own challenges, right?

Each is like, unique in its own way, and we're kind of like scarce on TVs here, and like, the feed for the Olympics, which is, like, weird cause you're at the Olympics, you think you'd just be able to watch the Olympics all the time, which is how it usually is.

So, um, we actually like congregate, like, we, we gather a lot.

So, there's like a An area just down the hall where a bunch of different athletes are hanging out, watching different events, you know, sometimes you can't always make it to the event cause you compete the next day, and you're picking, like, the great minds, right, as you're watching an event, which is, like, pretty cool, and what awesome exposure it is to be able to ask a figure skater what figure skaters are doing, or what's going through their mind in in that critical moment, and Um, you know, speed skaters, and, you know, we have also the men's team here as well.

But, yeah, so I'd say those moments are have been really unique and, and fun, and then, you know, the just our girls just getting together, you know, whether it's in the med room, just cozying up around a a TV cheering on Team USA has been awesome.

And, I mean, that's really just what the Olympics are about, is unifying a group and Um, you know, doing that through sports.

So, really cool to be able to do it with some of the best athletes in the world.

That, there's been so many big headlines throughout this Olympics.

Which ones have reached you or what's been like the craziest headline to you that you're just like, whoa, this is a crazy sports story.

That is a really tough question, cause I feel like every day there's just something wild that's going on, um.

You know, I think One of the coolest, um, moments has been watching Jordan Stoltz, just absolutely.

light himself on fire on the world stage and just be That generational talent that I think all of us knew he is, and to do it with the brightest lights, all the pressure.

You know, sort of the world on your shoulders watching has been really fun to see.

Um, so, I was able to watch one of his races, which was just absolutely electric.

So, that's, I mean, that's the one probably that sticks out the most so far, and obviously there's sort of the, the funny Valentine's Day stories, like, here and there, and the, you know, the different stuff that's going on up in Lavinno and, and whatnot.

But yeah, I'd say that one would probably be Top of mind, um, because you just understand, like, being here, you understand what the pressure is.

I can only imagine being an individual sport athlete, that pressure, all the expectations, and him just delivering and executing and continuing to just do his thing, has been really special to watch.

No, I love that.

Well, listen, good luck, and you're looking sharp in that, Ralph.

Oh my gosh, this this sweater is my favorite.

Everyone's talking about the teddy bear sweater.

It's sold out in the, in the, uh, store, so make sure you don't lose that one.

Yeah, and the pins too.

Oh yeah, oh yeah.

Have you been collecting pins?

Yeah.

Yeah, I've got a, yeah, I've got a handful of pins and then a bunch kind of scattered around that I keep off my lanyard cause I don't want pressure to trade them cause they're good.

I got a Snoop Dogg pin, so I'm like, I'm not, what I'm not trading that one.

Yeah, OK, OK, OK.

Well, I got a couple to add to your collection if I come across you, uh, at the gold medal game.

I got you.