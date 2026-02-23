Fans Loved What Jack Hughes Did in Postgame Presser After Team USA’s Gold Medal Win

There might be too many iconic postgame moments to count from Team USA’s 2-1 overtime win over longtime-rival Canada in the gold medal game at the Milan Cortina Olympics.

The players emotionally holding up Johnny Gaudreau’s jersey and bringing his two sons onto the ice. Quinn Hughes asking for another beer mid-press conference. And his brother, the toothless Jack Hughes, staunchly defending one of their teammates shortly after scoring the goal to give the Americans their first gold since 1980.

In the Olympic final postgame presser, Team USA captain Auston Matthews was preparing to answer a question about returning to the NHL, where Matthews’ Maple Leafs has historically struggled in the postseason year after year (Toronto hasn’t made it to the Stanley Cup Finals since 1967).

As the reporter tried to get an answer out of Matthews about taking his Olympic winning experience back to the NHL, Jack Hughes jumped in to stick up for the American captain.

“I think it doesn't matter what anyone says now. Auston Matthews is a winner. Auston Matthews is an Olympic gold medalist. He's a winner,” Hughes said.

The Hughes brothers defending Papi. Oh, I love them even more! LOVE this trio! 😍😍😍 Take that, stupid media! 😘❤️❤️❤️ P. S. Quinn asking for another beer 🍺🤣 #LeafsForever #MilanoCortina2026 #WinterOIympics pic.twitter.com/TdeBdzFqiy — Marty Matthews (@martymatthews34) February 23, 2026

#NJDevils Jack Hughes goes to bat for USA🇺🇸 teammate and captain Auston Matthews:



“I think it doesn't matter what anyone says now. Auston Matthews is a winner. Auston Matthews is an Olympic gold medalist. He's a winner. That’s what the media in Toronto should be talking about.” — Mollie Walker (@MollieeWalkerr) February 22, 2026

Nothing but class from the newly minted American legend.

Jack Hughes, along with his brother Quinn, played a pivotal role in securing gold for Team USA, with Quinn scoring in overtime in the quarterfinal win over Sweden while Jack came in clutch in Sunday’s overtime thriller against Canada.

Matthews, on the other hand, got off to a shaky start during Team USA’s gold medal-winning run but came through in the end, finishing with three goals and seven points across six games. A Stanley Cup still eludes the Leafs star, who holds Toronto’s franchise record in all-time regular season goals, but it’s clear Matthews has already earned the respect and admiration from his fellow compatriots.

“Man, it’s so special. Just to feel this feeling, to play for your country, and to do it in this kind of fashion. I mean, I don’t even know what to say. It’s unbelievable, it’s so special,” Matthews said of winning Olympic gold in a postgame interview. “[We] had just a resilient group. Top to bottom, we’re a team. It doesn’t matter who gets it done, it’s all about the team first.”

Matthews and the rest of Team USA were recently invited by President Donald Trump to celebrate their gold medal victory at the White House this week, though it’s unclear if they will attend. Following their Olympic break, the American NHLers are expected to return to the states on Tuesday as the league’s regular season resumes, with Matthews perhaps looking to silence his critics once and for all.

