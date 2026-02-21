Team USA Wins Record 11th Gold Medal at 2026 Winter Olympics: List of Every U.S. Gold Medal So Far
Team USA is getting quite used to being atop the podium at the 2026 Winter Olympics.
Early Saturday, the American trio Christopher Lillis, Connor Curran and Kaila Kuhn clinched the gold in the mixed team aerials final with a combined score of 325.35, far ahead of Switzerland in second place (296.91). It was the 11th gold medal for Team USA at the 2026 Milan Cortina Games—the most gold medals for the U.S. at any Winter Olympics.
Team USA won 10 gold medals at the 2002 Olympics in Salt Lake City. In the five Winter Olympics since then, the U.S. won nine gold medals apiece.
As of 12 p.m. ET Saturday, Team USA ranks second in the Olympics with 11 gold medals, trailing Norway (18 golds), and second in overall medals with 31, again behind Norway (40).
The most overall medals won by Team USA at the Winter Olympics is 37, set in 2010 when the U.S. claimed nine gold, 15 silver and 13 bronze medals.
There are five more chances for Team USA to claim more gold before the Games wrap up Sunday—the women’s halfpipe final, two-woman bobsled, women’s 50-km mass start cross-country skiing race, four-man bobsled and men’s hockey—with the highly anticipated Team USA vs. Canada matchup on the ice looming at 8 a.m. ET Sunday.
Here’s a list of every gold medal won by Team USA at the 2026 Milan Cortina Games—paired with Sports Illustrated’s stories from Italy:
- Women’s downhill: Breezy Johnson | Our story: Breezy Johnson Unspools Masterful Run to Become Team USA’s Newest Star
- Women’s slalom: Mikaela Shiffrin | Our story: Mikaela Shiffrin Vanquishes Olympic Nightmare by Reminding Us of Her Greatness
- Women’s monobob: Elana Meyers Taylor | Our story: First Gold at 41, Elana Meyers Taylor Is Team USA’s Most Heartfelt Olympic Story
- Women’s figure skating: Alysa Liu | Our story: Gold Hair, Gold Dress, Gold Medal: Alysa Liu Radiates Joy As Olympic Champion
- Team figure skating: United States | Our story: Ilia Malinin Propels Team USA to Figure Skating Gold Medal With Clutch Performance
- Women’s moguls: Elizabeth Lemley | Our story: Team USA Women Take Gold and Silver in Women’s Moguls at 2026 Winter Olympics
- Mixed team aerials: United States
- Men’s freeski halfpipe: Alex Ferreira
- Women’s hockey: United States | Our story: Megan Keller’s Masterful Goal Makes the U.S. Queens of Hockey Once Again
- Men’s speedskating 500-meter race: Jordan Stolz | Our story:Wearing Two Hats: Jordan Stolz’s Second Gold Medal Win Was a Coronation
- Men’s speedskating 1000-meter race: Jordan Stolz | Our story: One Down, Three to Go: Jordan Stolz Jumpstarts Legendary Run With First Gold
