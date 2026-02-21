Team USA Wins Record 11th Gold Medal at 2026 Winter Olympics: List of Every U.S. Gold Medal So Far

Team USA is getting quite used to being atop the podium at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Early Saturday, the American trio Christopher Lillis, Connor Curran and Kaila Kuhn clinched the gold in the mixed team aerials final with a combined score of 325.35, far ahead of Switzerland in second place (296.91). It was the 11th gold medal for Team USA at the 2026 Milan Cortina Games—the most gold medals for the U.S. at any Winter Olympics.

Team USA won 10 gold medals at the 2002 Olympics in Salt Lake City. In the five Winter Olympics since then, the U.S. won nine gold medals apiece.

As of 12 p.m. ET Saturday, Team USA ranks second in the Olympics with 11 gold medals, trailing Norway (18 golds), and second in overall medals with 31, again behind Norway (40).

The most overall medals won by Team USA at the Winter Olympics is 37, set in 2010 when the U.S. claimed nine gold, 15 silver and 13 bronze medals.

There are five more chances for Team USA to claim more gold before the Games wrap up Sunday—the women’s halfpipe final, two-woman bobsled, women’s 50-km mass start cross-country skiing race, four-man bobsled and men’s hockey—with the highly anticipated Team USA vs. Canada matchup on the ice looming at 8 a.m. ET Sunday.

Here’s a list of every gold medal won by Team USA at the 2026 Milan Cortina Games—paired with Sports Illustrated’s stories from Italy:

Every Team USA gold medal at 2026 Winter Olympics

More Winter Olympics on Sports Illustrated

Listen to SI’s Olympics podcast, Daily Rings, below or wherever you listen to podcasts.