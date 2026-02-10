SI
A Curling Medal and a Glory Run
SI Video Staff
Mitch and Dan recap Day 3, including a huge win for the U.S. mixed doubles curlers, damaged skates, AI-generated music and an electric day of speedskating. Plus, they preview Day 4, which includes the U.S. vs. Canada women’s hockey game and Mikaela Shiffrin’s 2026 debut.

