Fever vs. Liberty Preseason Live Updates: Caitlin Clark Makes Her Thrilling Return to the WNBA

Caitlin Clark is back—and she’s hopefully healthier than ever. Clark is set to get her first taste of WNBA action since July 15 after missing the majority of her Year 2 campaign due to injuries. Clark and the Fever will square off against the Liberty in their 2026 preseason opener at Barclays Center, an exhibition game in which neither team will be at full strength as players work their way up to full health and return from offseason leagues.

But Clark, for one, will be back hooping on the court, making her much-anticipated return to the W nearly a year later. The Fever superstar guard last played for Team USA during the FIBA World Cup Qualifying tournament in March, when the American women rolled over each of their five opponents with ease. Clark was named tournament MVP after averaging 11.6 points and a team-high 6.4 assists per game.

Now, the Fever star is turning her sights on the WNBA, where she’ll hope to kick off Indiana’s title-contending campaign in just a few weeks. Follow along for all the action from Clark’s first preseason game this year in Sports Illustrated’s live blog below.

Fever vs. Liberty Preseason Live Updates: Caitlin Clark returns to WNBA action after injury-plagued campaign

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