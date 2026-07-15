WNBA Power Rankings: Valkyries Surge to the Top

All eyes may be on next week’s All-Star Game, but it’s important not to lose sight of the fast-approaching Aug. 2 trade deadline. As the distinction between contenders and pretenders gets clearer, so does the contrast between buyers and sellers. Could Skylar Diggins, who has been vocal about her issues with the Sky, be on her way out of Chicago? Perhaps Kelsey Plum, who is one of the biggest names who could be moved, leaves Los Angeles and joins a contender? Watch this space (especially after the All-Star break). In the meantime, a new team is atop the rankings and could factor into trade talks in the coming weeks.

1. Golden State Valkyries

Previous ranking: 2

The Valkyries are on a heater, riding a seven-game winning streak. Over the past three games, Golden State has held its opponents (the Mystics, Tempo and Sun) to an average of 62.6 points. Natalie Nakase’s team leads the league with a defensive rating of 101.3, consistently making things difficult for its opposition.

2. Minnesota Lynx

Previous ranking: 4

The Lynx responded after dropping two games in a row for the first time this season, winning their past three matchups. Olivia Miles returned to the lineup after missing two games due to a calf injury, scoring 23 points in Minnesota’s win over the Liberty on Saturday before logging 33 points, eight assists and three rebounds against the Mercury on Monday.

3. Dallas Wings

Previous ranking: 5

Another team on a tear, the Wings have won five consecutive games, downing the Sky, Tempo and Liberty last week. Jessica Shepard continued her breakout campaign, notching her third triple-double of the season after finishing with 22 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists against New York. She then went on to log two critical double-doubles against Toronto and Chicago, helping her side pull off a comeback over the Sky on Sunday.

4. Indiana Fever

Previous ranking: 6

After falling to the Sparks, the Fever responded with a close win over the Mercury and a blowout of Aces. With Caitlin Clark still working her way back to full strength from injury, Kelsey Mitchell has led Indiana’s offensive effort. Mitchell hasn’t scored less than 22 points since June 20, averaging 28.3 points on 48.5% shooting in the Fever’s three games last week.

5. Las Vegas Aces

Previous ranking: 3

It was a whiplash week for the Aces, trouncing the Mercury 106–58 on Sunday before falling to the Fever 109–75 the next day. The good news? A’ja Wilson is back in business after being sidelined for three games with a foot injury. She made her triumphant return on Thursday against Portland with a 32-point, 10-rebound outburst and followed it up with a pair of double-doubles against Phoenix and Indiana. Las Vegas will have time to regroup after a busy stretch, with its next game not until Monday.

6. New York Liberty

Previous ranking: 1

Betnijah Laney-Hamilton throwing a shoe at Marina Mabrey exemplifies the frustrating run for the Liberty.

Betnijah Laney-Hamilton was ejected after throwing a shoe at Marina Mabrey.



Earlier in the game she was assessed a flagrant 1 foul for her arm hitting Mabrey's face. pic.twitter.com/CLybbrDgGM — espnW (@espnW) July 12, 2026

New York has lost three consecutive games, falling to the Wings, Lynx and Tempo last week. While Sabrina Ionescu looks to be gaining confidence after sitting out the start of the season with injury—scoring 25 and 28 points against Minnesota and Toronto, respectively—the Liberty appear to have trouble consistently delivering or building on their momentum.

7. Washington Mystics

Previous ranking: 7

Sonia Citron returned to the Mystics’ lineup after missing two games due to knee soreness (and they needed her back after mustering only 49 points against the mighty Valkyries’ defense while she was out). Logging 19 points, four rebounds and three steals, Citron helped Washington down the Storm 84–79. Shakira Austin also shone, continuing her promising start to July with a season-high 27 points against Seattle.

8. Atlanta Dream

Previous ranking: 8

The Dream blunted their five-game skid with wins against the Sparks and Storm and a loss to the Fire last week. Atlanta is still working to reignite its offensive rhythm and dig out of its shooting slump. Shooting 43.4%, the Dream rank 13th in the league in field-goal percentage and is in the middle of the pack in offensive rating (108.7).

9. Toronto Tempo

Previous ranking: 11

The Tempo ended their week on a high, pulling off a narrow victory against coach Sandy Brondello’s former team. Mabrey led her side with 30 points against the Liberty, following up her 34-point outing in Toronto’s loss to the Wings, making six of her nine attempted threes. The 29-year-old is having a prolific season with the Tempo, helping the squad rank third in three-point percentage (36.7%) and fifth in offensive rating (110.8).

10. Portland Fire

Previous ranking: 12

The Fire kept things relatively close against the Aces in an eight-point loss on Thursday, before taking down an Angel-Reese–less Dream and then falling to the Sun by three points on Tuesday. Seven Portland players finished in double figures in Atlanta, with the Fire scoring 102 points against a solid Dream defense.

11. Los Angeles Sparks

Previous ranking: 15

There was a sense that a change was needed as the Sparks struggled to live up to preseason expectations. On Sunday, that change came as Los Angeles parted ways with GM Raegan Pebley.

On the court, the Sparks registered back-to-back wins before falling to the Dream. The team’s defensive woes continue to hinder Los Angeles, allowing an offensively out-of-sync Atlanta side to tally 101 points on Monday.

12. Connecticut Sun

Previous ranking: 13

After falling to the Lynx and Valkyries, the Sun redeemed themselves with a three-point victory over the Fire on Tuesday. After missing two games due to injury, Brittney Griner made an emphatic return, scoring 20 points on 72.7% shooting against Portland. Tuesday’s performance followed up a 29-point outing from Griner against the Lynx on July 6, which also resulted in a Sun win.

13. Chicago Sky

Previous ranking: 10

The Sky have lost back-to-back games, falling to the Sparks and Wings. Diggins (who has not been shy about her displeasure with the situation in Chicago) didn’t play in either matchup due to a right knee injury. Sydney Taylor, who has started in 10 games this season, led Chicago in scoring in both games, logging 20 points against Dallas.

14. Seattle Storm

Previous ranking: 14

Natisha Hiedeman has been a bright spot for the Storm, who lost two consecutive games (to the Dream and Mystics) last week. The 29-year-old scored a career-high 31 points against Washington on Sunday after logging 20 points, five rebounds and three assists against Atlanta.

15. Phoenix Mercury

Previous ranking: 9

The Mercury are amid a four-game losing streak, falling to the Sky, Fever, Aces (in a 106–58 historic blowout) and Lynx last week. Phoenix allowed an average of 100.6 points over the past three games, in wanting defensive performances. With a few days off and back-to-back games against the Sun on the docket, the Mercury have an opportunity to end their slide.

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