A Pregnant Aubrey Plaza Roasting Caitlin Clark at Practice Proves Why She’s the Best WNBA Fan

The Knicks can have Taylor Swift. The New York Liberty have someone even better—and funnier—on their side: Aubrey Plaza.

Plaza is a longtime Liberty supporter and just might be the biggest WNBA fan on the planet. Her latest side quest, practicing with Caitlin Clark and the Fever, only confirms that fact. The Parks and Recreation star is pregnant with her first child but that didn’t stop her from attending one of Indiana’s practices during their road trip to New York earlier this season and teaching the pro hoopers everything they needed to know.

In a hilarious new behind-the-scenes video released by NBC, Plaza narrated her experience at a Fever practice in her signature sardonic style.

“I had a real shot at the WNBA,” Plaza starts in the video. “But then I tore my ACL, twice. ... I haven’t read the whole [CBA], but I’m pretty sure I still qualify.”

Plaza is then seen sneaking into Barclays Center for a mock tryout with Clark & Co. The rest of the video is as funny as Plaza is—which is to say: very, very funny. Plaza criticized a man on the court and claimed men were “always trying to tell us what to do” before finding out he was one of the coaches, Fever assistant Austin Kelly.

She linked up with Fever guard Lexie Hull during a break in the action and relayed some expert tips on how to psych out opponents.

“What about the dark arts? Have you ever spoken in tongues when you’re defending somebody?” Plaza asked Hull. “I know a couple little things you could whisper to people in their ear while you’re defending them. It really gets in their head. Like, ‘Come, come little kitties, come and play.’”

But by far the best highlight in the video was when Plaza faced off against Clark for some one-on-one drills—or rather, one-and-a-half on one. The visibly pregnant Plaza immediately started trolling the Fever superstar by mimicking Clark’s stretching routine and then showed off a rather unorthodox way of guarding one of the best shooters in the W.

“Whoa, brick,” Plaza said into the camera after Clark missed a shot. “Hey, do you have any more bricks? I was trying to to make a brick house for my [expletive] baby.”

You can watch all of that comedic goodness in the video below:

Aubrey Plaza joined Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston and the rest of the Fever team for a practice when they stopped in New York. 😂 pic.twitter.com/bk7erGAXUO — WNBA on NBC and Peacock (@WNBAonNBC) July 13, 2026

Aubrey Plaza’s most unforgettable moments as a proud WNBA and Liberty fan

Yes, the WNBA world rightfully loves Jason Sudeikis and his wholesome support of the league. But, quite frankly, he’s got nothing on Aubrey Plaza.

Despite being a relatively new courtside addition at WNBA games, Plaza has already endeared herself to fans and former players alike with her deadpan humor and moody disposition. Back in June 2023, The Little Hours actress shamelessly flipped the bird on the jumbotron during a Sparks-Lynx game in Los Angeles.

Ever since she relocated to New York City a few years back, Plaza turned into a full-fledged Liberty fan, as confirmed on Amy Poehler’s Good Hang podcast, and has frequently been seen courtside at home games in Brooklyn.

So, what kinds of shenanigans has Plaza been up to during her WNBA allyship adventures? For one thing, she always commits to the bit. At Game 1 of the WNBA Finals between the Liberty and Lynx in October 2024, Plaza pulled out a book and pretended to read when she was shown on the jumbotron at Barclays Center. Other times, the Honey Don’t star kept her tongue in her cheek and more seriously did her part to promote women’s sports, like when she wore a “Philly is a women’s sports town” shirt to a Liberty game in August 2025.

The shirt also read “Est. 2030,” referring to the then-recent news that Philadelphia was set to get its own WNBA franchise that year.

Aubrey Plaza at the Lynx-Liberty WNBA game wearing a "Philly is a women's sports town" t-shirt pic.twitter.com/FVknSSsEud — Erin Grugan (@eringrugan) August 20, 2025

And still other times, Plaza will take the bit too far. She soared into the WNBA Fan Hall of Fame ranks during the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game when she was seen courtside next to GOAT Sue Bird holding a pair of crutches. Fans soon learned that Plaza tore her ACL in a game of knockout at the Mercury practice facility at some point during All-Star Weekend.

“How it started...how it went... Nothing can stop us! Thank you @wnba for hosting such an amazing weekend and taking such good care of me and my busted knee.” Plaza wrote in an Instagram photo dump of her eventful time in Phoenix.

Aubrey Plaza giving the “I’m okay” thumbs up to Cheryl Miller after tearing her ACL playing a game of knockout at the new Mercury facility is truly the crossover I never knew I needed 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/9oLBt0VpOX — Bri Lewerke (@brilewerke) July 21, 2024

The GOAT lending a helping hand to Aubrey Plaza 🤝 pic.twitter.com/C0FphzNeji — Seattle Storm (@seattlestorm) July 21, 2024

Just legendary stuff.

The Liberty are currently going through some mid-season woes having dropped their last three games but still remain a top title contender. Under new head coach Chris DeMarco, New York will be looking to reach the WNBA Finals for the third time in the last four years, driven by a talented core of Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu, Jonquel Jones as well as other on- and off-court contributors. The delightfully infectious energy of Ellie the Elephant comes to mind, as does the brooding yet beloved presence of superfan Aubrey Plaza.

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