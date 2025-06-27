SI:AM | Temperature Check With the Indiana Fever
Temperature check with the Indiana Fever
It can be hard to believe that we are in just the second year of the Caitlin Clark era of the WNBA. The league, which had been gaining momentum for years, saw a marked shot of interest when Clark was drafted No. 1 by the Indiana Fever out of Iowa last year.
While the Fever were swept out of the first round of the playoffs in her rookie season, Clark made clear that her game would translate to the pros, and that she could be among the best players in the league sooner rather than later.
Nearing the halfway point of Year 2 of the Clark era in Indiana, the highs have been high, but the team still has plenty of room to grow.
First, the good. The Fever, when at full strength, can hang with any team in the W. They have a dynamic offense paired with a home-court advantage like few others in the sport.
The Fever’s biggest win of the season thus far came just two weeks ago against the Liberty—a 102–88 victory that put Indiana through to the Commissioner’s Cup championship game. Clark scored 32 points in the contest as the Fever shot a ridiculous 48.6% from three-point range. It was the Liberty’s first loss of the season.
Now, the bad. First, Clark has struggled to stay on the court, missing a five-game stretch earlier in the season due to a quad strain, and then sitting out again in Thursday night’s loss to the Los Angeles Sparks due to a groin injury. The Fever are now 2–4 without Clark on the floor, and 5–4 with her on it.
Even on the court though, Clark has been hit or miss. Specifically playing on the road, Clark has seen some shooting slumps, including a 3-of-13 game against the Storm and 7-of-20 game against the Aces in her last two outings. She combined to go a dismal 1-of-16 from three in that span.
Additionally, things off the court have not exactly been smooth sailing for the Fever thus far this year. Indiana was quite busy during the offseason, hoping to jump from the middle of the pack right into championship contention in 2025. New acquisitions Natasha Howard and Sophie Cunningham are both playing important minutes for the Fever this year.
But the headline of the Indiana offseason was the addition of two-time champion DeWanna Bonner, who would bring a veteran presence to the young roster as they chased a title of their own. That partnership did not work out, so much so that Bonner played just nine games with the team before stepping away for “personal reasons.” She was released earlier this week, and is now a free agent.
So, where does that leave this year’s Fever? All in all, Indiana is in pretty good shape. Obviously, it would be better if Clark were fully healthy, but the grind of a regular season schedule often means scattered injuries here and there. And while Bonner will not be a part of the Fever’s push for a title this year, they still have plenty of talent to make a run.
Just how far can the Fever push things this year? We should get an idea next week, when they face off against the league-leading Minnesota Lynx in the championship of the Commissioner’s Cup.
Mark your calendars for July 1 folks, it’s going to be a good one.
The best of Sports Illustrated
- Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey both impressed in the first round—Harper went No. 2 to the Spurs as a potential franchise guard, while Bailey’s polarizing pre-draft choices didn’t stop the Jazz from landing him at No. 5—highlighting the unpredictable drama of their stock trajectories. Chris Mannix shares his first-round observations.
- The 2026 NBA draft class features a highly competitive race for the No. 1 pick between Darryn Peterson, AJ Dybantsa and Cameron Boozer—each bringing elite talent and upside. Kevin Sweeney takes a look at the early projections that suggest this could be one of the deepest and most star-studded classes in years.
- In the latest installment of 32 Teams in 32 Days, Matt Verderame writes that for all of the Green Bay Packers' regular season successes, the franchise needs to take the next step in the playoffs.
- Dottie Pepper, a former LPGA star who won 17 times on the tour including two majors, has become a groundbreaking on‑course TV analyst—making history in 2020 as the first reporter inside the ropes at the Masters and earning widespread respect for her insightful, candid commentary.
- With the MLB trade deadline approaching, Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran tops Sports Illustrated’s list of 25 must-watch trade targets—highlighting a market loaded with big bats, power arms and potential game-changers.
The top five…
…things I saw yesterday…
5. I could listen to the white noise of a Wimbledon match all day long.
4. Shams Charania was Spike Lee’s personal reporter for a moment during the second round of the NBA draft.
3. We finally know what PitchCom sounds like! Thank you SNY!
2. Welcome back Rose Lavelle!
1. Javon Small’s grandfather is why we love sports.