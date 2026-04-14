Arike Ogunbowale Breaks Down Her Tunnel Fits & Talks Unrivaled’s 1-on-1 Tournament

Like who you know is gonna be a dog eat dog fight?

Like, honestly, anybody but the post players like it was so hard playing the post because they're just so big.

Like I couldn't get no rebounds, no nothing, so just stick to the guards.

I'll play any of the guards.

What's going on y'all and welcome to another episode of Around the W.

I'm your host Maria Clifton, AKA DJ Rhea, and we are unrivaled.

Yes y'all, we are in Miami and under one roof we have an insane amount of talent and today's guest y'all, it is going down.

Hold on, I need to, I need to get the list out, OK?

Not only is she one of the most electric prolific scorers in the WNBA, all right, she is a 4 time WNBA All-Star, a 2 time All-Star Game MVP, a WNBA scoring champion and steals leader, an NCAA champion.

And literally one of the most feared closers in the game and she is always in her bag y'all and she is getting buckets and bringing it back this season for unrivaled 2 going down.

Please welcome Enrique Ogumbowale.

Hey, that's a great intro, sis.

I got you.

You already know what time it is.

What is good?

Welcome back.

You excited for season two?

I am.

I'm super excited.

Listen, we're super excited.

We're gonna jump into that, but let's warm it up real quick.

My favorite segment, our favorite, it's called Sideline Couture, where we talk about you, your style, your fit.

They always say if you look good, you play.

Good so let's check it out all right, talk to us.

Do you have a stylist?

Like what are you into?

How do you get dressed every day?

So for example, if you have a game day, how would you get dressed?

Do you start from the shoes, a fit?

like what are you feeling?

I start from the fit because I have so many shoes.

I'm sure I'll find shoes to go with the outfit, but I definitely just probably start with the shirt.

And then I have a lot of pants too, so I just like I'll probably go top down for real.

OK, top down.

OK.

Do you throw any dresses, skirts in there?

Are you kind of just pants casual, yeah, me, no dresses, no skirt.

Listen, we, because we had the T-shirt out here and the T-shirt, we, we, we had to show her a little baddie outfit.

She said never again, but we, we got it, but we got it one time.

I said, can we just bring it back maybe for one carpet scene this year?

She said no, so that would be crazy .

We got you, we got you.

OK, OK, let's.

And we're gonna jump into it.

Look number one here we go.

All right, talk to us about this.

How you feeling?

This, this is one of your signature looks.

I feel like you have like this vibe and style.

I love like long jean shorts.

Like people be trying to say their pants.

I have some that are even longer than that, but they're really shorts.

But yeah, I like a little wallet chain, um.

I love a good bandana or a hat, so, and this is a cute little outfit.

You know, did you style yourself or do you have a stylist?

You style yourself?

Oh, this is just you.

Like the only time I use a stylist really is like if it's all star or something because you need a lot of fits and I don't feel like dealing with that.

So like big events I'll probably use a stylist, but other than that, like regular day to day and regular game days, I, I use myself.

I love it.

This is all you, OK, born a rock star.

Here we go.

Next.

What, what else we got?

What else we got?

OK, I love this look.

Now I love a little pop of color, especially in the tunnel out here.

This is one of your unrivaled fits.

Talk to us about this.

Yeah, uh, one of my homeboys made this shirt, um, little Supreme hat.

I think those like some Rick pants, little Travis Scott, Jordan.

OK, OK.

I like those pants.

What are those pants?

Rick Rick Owens.

OK, I need to get some.

I forgot someone else said that, oh, Shakira said she loved her some Rick Owens, so I'm like I need, I need, I need to get in my bag on that one.

I like those pants, but you got your little bag going.

You're always in your bag, clothes without pictures, that's your boy's brand.

OK, shout out to him.

You're looking good, so we got the same hairstyle.

We got the same hair.

I love it.

I love it.

Listen, your bold statement not only proves what you have off the court, but what you do on the court, so we're gonna jump to right around the W and jump right into it.

So number one pick Dallas, are you excited?

You got back to back picks, back to back years, chance to add some phenom to the squad.

What do you feel like the team needs the most in the draft?

Yeah, um.

I'm gonna, I'm gonna leave that one up to them , you know, I'm a free agent, so you never know what's gonna happen.

No, but I love Dallas though.

No, but, uh, yeah, I think, uh, I think maybe a little bit more size for sure, definitely like a good, you know, little versatile 4 or 5 something like that, but honestly don't know which direction they're gonna go.

I mean, it's great players.

They got , you know, the post from Spain, then they got AZ who's like one of the best shooters I've ever seen, so it's really, it really depends on what the GM and the coaches.

Yeah, very true.

I, I was looking at some.

I was like, who could be a good fit for you guys because you guys also, they, they want paisy.

I know they want some paisy going on in Dallas, so that, that'd be clutch.

That would be a good look.

Now I know you said you adding height.

You have a lot of hype going on now with the miss.

So you got Brianna, you also have Lee that's gonna be out there and Ilana Smith, but you also added a few people to, you know, Ver Veronica Burton.

Alicia Gray, crazy mix of size, defense, and shot making.

So what stands out to you the most about this group?

Yeah, I think we just have players in every position like Gray.

She's a great two-way player.

Like she got size to her too, for real.

So like good guard can run the floor, score, shoot, get to the basket.

Veronica had her best year in the W, you know, most improved player, um, she can hold the, get to the cup.

Stewie is Stewie, everybody knows.

Stupid.

She's amazing.

A lot of Smith, I've always loved her game.

Like she just does all the little things for the team.

She'll run the floor, set great screens, you know, like she just does all the little things, and she's a really good player.

And then we have Lee, you know, who I played with, and, uh, she's really excited about this, the speed, just getting her speed up, but she's really good with the ball and she could shoot.

Like she could pick and pop for her size.

Like she, she, yeah, that's what I'm saying.

She could really shoot it.

So I'm just excited to see her dominate.

But I think we pretty much.

Cover, you know, all cylinders for.

I'm excited to see it all come together.

I'm super excited.

I know they struggled a little bit last year with some stuff, but you guys look very strong this year .

You guys have a good coach, you know, with some championship background, so it, it should be good with Zach.

I feel like it should be good.

Now personally for you, you're back for year two and rival.

What personally was your high out of season one and what would you look to accomplish this season?

Yeah, um, high, you know, obviously making it to the finals, uh, especially after our record like playoffs, you know, that's what it mattered, uh, for me I was, I was like I was going through a lot of injuries.

I came in with a little injury, then it kind of was just lingering the whole season.

So this offseason, my, my, my, my biggest thing was just to get healthy, and I feel great.

So I'm just ready to hoop for real.

So just excited to be healthy and hoop for real.

Yeah, that, that's definitely a plus, especially with the fast, high intensity, the how the game goes.

Now, last question before we get out of here, that one.

One baby, that 1 v1, there's a lot of money and a lot of pride on the line, alright, in this 1 v1 and you're jumping back into the bracket, right?

Who would you wanna match up with the most?

Like who you know is gonna be a dog eat dog fight?

Like, honestly, anybody but the post players, like it was so hard playing the post because they're just so big.

Like I couldn't get no rebounds, no nothing, so just stick to the guards.

I'll play any of the guards.

But listen, you're gonna have to match up with them at some point in time because even if you think.

Go through the guard brackets you're gonna have to come be a post, so I think in this time figure out some type of strategy, no, not that I know of yet.

So I know you're gonna have to play a post at some point, so we gotta figure out a strategy, you know what I'm saying?

Like even if it's a box out, like somehow, some way you could get down because you're quicker than them, so we gotta make them work harder for you.

But listen, a lot of fans thought that you were favorite, the number one favorite last year.

Do you think this tournament is made for players like yourself?

You know, in my, I've been in a mixed situation because it's really like a stamina tournament.

Like you get the rebound, you gotta run to the three point line, check it out.

Like, see how I grew up playing one on one, it's either like 3 dribbles or you get 5 seconds, and when you score there is no rebounding.

Like, like you take it back up top .

Like getting a rebound is crazy and putting back up.

Like that's not showing your skills, like who could start at the top, get a bucket, forget the rebound, check it back up, get a bucket.

I wish they could switch it to that, but if we're doing this, then I gotta get, I gotta put my track shoes on.

OK, so we're gonna take notes, maybe switch it up, but if not, gotta put the tracksuits on.

Got a few more weeks to do a little bit of stamina, get your stamina up, so you, you know what I'm saying, and you'll be alright.

So I, I feel like you'll definitely go far this year.

We wish you all the best of luck and listen y'all, that was another episode of Around the W.

I'm your host Maria Clifton, AKA DJ Rhea, Enrique Ogumbawale baby in the building, and stay tuned for another episode of Around the W.