WNBA Fans in Awe of Caitlin Clark's Impressive History Made During Fever Win
The Indiana Fever's 84-79 win over the Atlanta Dream at State Farm Stadium on Monday night was an eventful game for Caitlin Clark. Clark shook off an ankle injury scare in the first quarter, cooked up a highlight-reel, behind-the-back dribble move in the third quarter, then tied a WNBA rookie three-point record after draining a triple in the fourth.
But Clark wasn't done making history. The Iowa product scored 19 points and handed out seven assists in the win, giving her 21 games with 15-plus points and five-plus assists, the most in a single season in WNBA history.
Fans were in awe of Clark accomplishing the feat as a rookie.
Others began to pound the drum for Clark to receive MVP consideration.
As this fan pointed out, two-time WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson and four-time All-Star Napheesa Collier will have something to say about the MVP race.
But given Clark's propensity for making highlight reel plays and league history, it won't be long before she is firmly in the MVP conversation.