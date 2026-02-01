Roman Reigns Is the FACE of PRO WRESTLING

Roman Reigns wins the Royal Rumble, a lot of alliteration there.

Kent Brown and Gene Cherry here with you at the Pindown, the Sports Illustrated Pro Wrestling show.

And let's just jump right into it, Gene.

We've been saying since we started the show, Roman Reigns is their number one superstar.

He's back.

He's able to win in Riyadh to win the Royal Rumble, and now it's all steam ahead for WrestleMania.

What do you think about tonight's outcome?

Uh, it was the perfect outcome.

It was the only right answer.

Like we heard Roman.

Ra's comments on Pat McAfee.

He's giving guys and gals time to kinda, you know, spread their wings and become, you know, the next face of WWE.

And let's be honest, no one has stepped up.

Now, can we blame the talent or can we blame booking?

That's for another conversation.

But the fact of the matter is, we're on the road to WrestleMania, and Roman Reigns is the face of not only WWE but pro wrestling.

All is right with the world.

WWE knows where their moneymaker is, and that is with the tribal chief, and he should be acknowledged 100%.

Yeah, and I thought the way he did it was great, eliminating Gunther after Gunther retired, AJ Stiles earlier in the night, Cody Rhodes gets eliminated when Drew McIntyre steps in.

So now the focus ahead, you have two champions.

You have CM Punk, the world champ, you have Drew McIntyre, the undisputed WWE champ.

Whose strap should Roman Reigns go for?

If we want to make this the biggest WrestleMania ever, then he has to go after CM Punk.

Those two guys in the ring, it'll be magical.

You know, they've got history.

They faced off last year in what was, in my opinion, the best match of WrestleMania 41.

Him, CM Punk, Moneymaker, just make it happen.

Drew McIntyre and Cody Rhodes, it seems like that feud isn't gonna die anytime soon.

So, that's a clear path for the tribal chief to face with the best in the world for night two main event of WrestleMania 42.

It does set up well.

We were thinking maybe it would have been a Bron Breaker thing.

Clearly, there's more going on with him getting stomped outside the ring to open the rumble and then getting tossed over quickly.

So maybe now that, as you said, the path is clear, and I'm with you.

Last year, the best match was night one's main event where Seth Rollins all of a sudden beats Roman Reigns and CM Punk.

But if you put Punk and Reigns on a poster and you build Hold it up properly.

That is your Sunday night, Vegas WrestleMania 42 Main Event, and there's no doubt, those are two of the biggest names in pro wrestling the last 15 years.

They have yet to have that big feud one on one.

This could now be the time.

Everything is shaping up, and I love the way you said it, and that's the best way to close as we wrap up this reaction show.

The face of pro wrestling.

It is Roman Reigns, and he showed why tonight by getting the win in Riyadh.

It was a great Royal Rumble altogether.

Roman Reigns ends up winning the 2026 Royal Rumble, and now all steam ahead as he is going for most likely CM Punk's world title.

That's gonna do it here for our instant reaction, quick hitting instant reaction show.

You've been watching the Pindown, the Sports Illustrated Pro Wrestling show.