Jade Cargill - Full Interview

What goes through your mind when you go through the curtain to enter the ring for a match?

Hm, let's go.

They're gonna get what they get.

I'm gonna go out there, perform in Excel, and I'm gonna go, I'm gonna put on a show.

What's more important to you, the storyline or the actual match?

I, it's a that's a double edged sword right there because I feel like the storyline is just as important as the the match.

It makes people invested.

It makes people wanna watch.

So, um, the match is important because it's the payoff, but the storyline is just as important because you wanna be invested and you want more people to rave and want to watch that match.

If nobody's watching the match, I mean they're gonna talk about it afterwards there was a mega match or it's gonna be on social media flooding after, but nobody's really watching the match at the moment.

They're just watching re-clips and things like that.

Which wrestler gives you the best in-ring performances that you've had in your career so far?

Chris Dotlander, um, Eo Sky, oh my gosh, that Eo, it was such an easy match working with Eo Sky, um, Eo Sky, Naomi, um.

Tiffany, those women right there, they're resilient.

They wanna go out there and perform, um, but also like Eo, she's a veteran, she's been here for so long.

Naomi was a veteran.

I had a live event match with Bailey.

She's a veteran.

Um, actually my match with, uh, Bailey was one of the, I had so much fun in that match.

We were laughing and giggling the entire match.

It was so easy, um, but working with women like that, they make it so easy to elevate.

Is there any special guest that you hope shows up to WrestleMania this week that hasn't been announced?

I want Jay-Z to show up .

I really want Jay-Z to show up.

I'm a huge Jay-Z fan and if Jay-Z comes, hopefully Beyonce comes, but Jay-Z fan Rihanna, but Jay-Z, I would love for him to come and at least watch one WrestleMania.

Who would be the celebrity that you would most want to put your finisher on?

this.

LeBron LeBron James.

LeBron James, speaking of the best, Danhausen's here.

Where, where did you come from?

Up there.

That's very evil.

You're you're, you're my interview.

You're interrupting my interview.

No, no, I was saying hi.

It's polite.

You look great.

Oh my gosh, you look great too.

Oh yeah, see, there we go.

You said LeBron James.

Listen, I need you to curse Rhea.

Oh yes.

All right, you're very rich.

Yeah, yes, Dan has is gonna owe you a bit of human money for that .

I know we're friends.

I know we go back, but back, set, yeah, way back.

Send me the check, cash, preferably, and maybe I'll think about it Sunday.

All right, make it happen.

Need it today though.

OK.

All right, Sunday.

All right, good luck.

Thank you.

Who needs luck?

Not you, not me.

Goodbye.

We are in the Legion Stadium.

Tom Brady is one of the owners of the Raiders.

If he doesn't show up this weekend after he talked trash, what's one word to describe Tom Brady if he doesn't show his face?

Coward, coward.

He was talking a lot of mess about us wrestlers but can't show his face, you know, we would love to see that in person.

That's the thing about wrestlers people think that they can do all this chatter , but in person is different, right?

So a coward.

Who would be the ultimate celebrity or pro athlete that you would want to tag team with?

Mm, Clarissa Shields.

She's killing it right now in the boxing industry.

I mean, what hasn't she done?

But someone, someone like that who goes pound for pound, I need a woman like that.

We're with Sports Illustrated.

Becky Lynch the last couple of years has been talking about how Sports Illustrated named her the greatest women's wrestler of all time.

How do you feel about that?

Because you're holding the gold.

What do you think about that?

That was past tense, right?

I mean it, it doesn't sound evergreen to me.

I think there are a lot of rising stars in the WWE industry that's doing things and kicking asses, and I'm one of them, so Sports Illustrated needs to be watching for me.