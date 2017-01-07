The Atlanta Hawks traded Kyle Korver to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, and no one is going to miss him more than the team’s Twitter account.

One of the staples of the Hawks’ Twitter, which is one of the best in the league, was the “Korver Kounter,” which kept track of the sharpshooter’s three-pointers with fire emojis:

Korver Kounter:



🔥

🔥

🔥

🔥

🔥

🔥 — HaWWWWWks (@ATLHawks) December 17, 2016

Well, they had to retire it on Saturday during their game against the Mavericks with a very, very sad video.

Tonight we officially put the Korver Kounter into retirement: pic.twitter.com/L1ZTx2a2o3 — HaWWWWWks (@ATLHawks) January 8, 2017

RIP, Kounter. We’ll never forget you.

– Kenny Ducey