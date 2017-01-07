Extra Mustard

This video will make you very sad that the Hawks traded away Kyle Korver

Sunday January 8th, 2017

The Atlanta Hawks traded Kyle Korver to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, and no one is going to miss him more than the team’s Twitter account.

One of the staples of the Hawks’ Twitter, which is one of the best in the league, was the “Korver Kounter,” which kept track of the sharpshooter’s three-pointers with fire emojis:

Well, they had to retire it on Saturday during their game against the Mavericks with a very, very sad video.

RIP, Kounter. We’ll never forget you.

Kenny Ducey

