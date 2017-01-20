Extra Mustard

Joel Embiid got enough fan votes to be a starter in the All-Star Game under old rules

Kenny Ducey
2 hours ago

Sixers rookie center Joel Embiid ran a brilliant All-Star Game campaign, combining original, fire tweets with celebrity support to grow his vote total on Twitter among fans. Just how successful was the effort? Well, it would have landed him a spot in the Eastern Conference’s starting lineup, had the league not changed the rules.

Embiid received 922,174 votes, the fourth-highest total of any player in the conference. This should have made him a starter, but the league has a new rule in place this season which also takes into account player and media votes. Without a heavy showing among those two groups, he was left out of the starting lineup.

This was truly a remarkable movement, and one that Embiid and his fans around the globe should be very proud of.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters