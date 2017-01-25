Tech & Media

Brent Musburger retiring from ESPN play-by-play at age 77

Down
enlarge
Brent Musburger retiring from ESPN play-by-play at age 77
1:17 | Tech & Media
Brent Musburger retiring from ESPN play-by-play at age 77
Richard Deitsch
an hour ago

One of the most famous men in sports broadcasting has decided to step away from ESPN.

On Wednesday ESPN announced that Brent Musburger, whose sports media career spans six decades, will end his play-by-play career with the company at the end of the month. Musburger will call two more men’s college basketball games, Florida at Oklahoma on Saturday on ESPN and his final telecast, Georgia at Kentucky on Jan. 31 at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Stephanie Druley, the ESPN senior vice president who made Musburger the lead voice of the SEC Network two years ago, said the decision was Musburger’s alone. “About 10 days prior to the Sugar Bowl, we were told that Brent was considering stepping away from play-by-play,” she said. “I was shocked. I did not feel like it was time for him to step aside. We had a follow-up meeting where we made a very strong pitch to get him to change his mind. In the end, he made a personal decision for himself and for his family. I respect that. But, personally and professionally, I am disappointed and saddened, considering he’s still a fantastic play-by-play announcer.”

In a statement, Musburger said, “What a wonderful journey I have traveled with CBS and the Disney company. A love of sports allows me to live a life of endless pleasure. And make no mistake, I will miss the arenas and stadiums dearly. Most of all, I will miss the folks I have met along the trail.”

 

Asked if the decision had anything to do with his comments about Oklahoma football player Joe Mixon during the Sugar Bowl—those comments were criticized as insensitive including by some ESPN colleagues—an ESPN spokesman said, “It had absolutely nothing to do with that.”

Musburger’s career résumé also includes play-by-play or hosting responsibilities (TV or radio) for the Super Bowl, College football championship, Final Four, Masters Tournament, Rose Bowl, Little League World Series, FIFA World Cup, Indianapolis 500, NBA Finals, MLB playoffs, US Open tennis and Belmont Stakes. He joined ABC in May 1990 after he was famously dropped by CBS that same year in what was perceived as a salary dump.

The Associated Press reported that Musburger would soon move to Las Vegas to start a sports handicapping business with his family. Sources close to Musburger say that his involvement will include an on-air presence and that Musburger has no immediate plans to step away from a microphone at 77. He also has joined Twitter.

In an interview with the SI Media Podcast in June, Musburger said he had no plans to retire. “I’m not sure I will ever know when,” Musburger said. “I hope at my funeral they play ‘Take Me Out To The Ballgame.’ It’s just the way I look at things.”

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters