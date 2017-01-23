Tennis

CoCo Vandeweghe knocks out No. 7 Garbine Muguruza in Australian Open quarterfinals

SI Wire
an hour ago

American CoCo Vandeweghe continued her strong run at the Australian Open on Tuesday, knocking out No. 7-seed and reigning French Open champion Garbine Muguruza, 6-4, 6-0 in 1:23.

"I really wasn't feeling all that great out there, funny enough," Vandeweghe said after the match. "I even told my coach out there, I was like, man, better get some toilet paper out there because, you know..." 

After upsetting World No. 1 and defending Australian Open champion Angelique Kerber in the fourth fourth, 25-year-old Vandweghe once again used her big-hitting style to take down the Spaniard. Ranked No. 35, Vandeweghe was playing in her second Grand Slam quarterfinal of her career on Tuesday (Wimbledon 2015) and the win puts her in the semifinals at a major for the first time in her career.

"Once I got rolling in the second it was light a freight train, you couldn't stop it."

In the semifinals on Friday, Vandeweghe will face fellow American Venus Williams, after the No. 13-seed defeated Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in straight sets earlier in the day on Tuesday. The pair have only met once in their careers—in Rome on clay in May 2016, where Venus prevailed in straight sets.

"Last and first time I ever played Venus was on clay so I hope it will be a totally different match," Vandeweghe said.

