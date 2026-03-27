BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for College Basketball Round 3 Friday

The BetMGM bonus code 'SI1500' delivers up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if your first wager loses on Friday's College Basketball Round 3 games. New users can claim this welcome offer and bet on exciting matchups including Duke vs. St. John's and Alabama vs. Michigan. Check out the latest sportsbook promos available March 27.

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How the BetMGM bonus code works for college basketball betting

The BetMGM bonus code 'SI1500' provides new users with protection on their first wager up to $1,500. If you place your initial bet on Friday's college basketball action and it loses, BetMGM returns your stake in bonus bets. This offer applies to all four Round 3 games, including the highly anticipated Duke vs. St. John's showdown.

The promotion works differently depending on your wager amount. If you bet $50 or more and lose, you receive five bonus bets worth 20% of your qualifying wager each. For example, a losing $1,000 bet on Alabama vs. Michigan would return five $200 bonus bets totaling $1,000. Smaller wagers under $50 receive one bonus bet equal to your stake.

Key terms for this BetMGM welcome offer include:

Minimum $10 deposit required to qualify.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

Available to first-time BetMGM users only.

Applies to any sports market, including Friday's college basketball games.

Consider backing Michigan State as a three-seed against second-seeded UConn, or take a chance on sixth-seeded Tennessee against Iowa State. If your pick loses, you get another opportunity with bonus bets to wager on weekend games.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your BetMGM promo code for Round 3 games

Follow these simple steps to claim your BetMGM Sportsbook promo code and bet on Friday's college basketball action:

Register for a new BetMGM account using bonus code 'SI1500'. Make your first deposit of at least $10 to activate the welcome offer. Place your initial wager on any Round 3 matchup, such as Duke vs. St. John's. If your bet loses, receive bonus bets equal to your stake up to $1,500. Use bonus bets within seven days on additional college basketball markets.

Ready to get started? Read our comprehensive BetMGM review for more details about this sportsbook's features and betting options.

Additional BetMGM promotions for existing customers

BetMGM consistently provides value beyond the welcome offer through daily promotions and betting boosts. Existing customers can find enhanced odds on college basketball games, parlay boosts, and profit boost tokens in the 'Promos' section of the BetMGM app. These ongoing offers help maximize your betting experience throughout the tournament.

The sportsbook frequently features same-game parlay boosts for marquee matchups and early payout promotions for teams that build large leads. Check the promotions tab regularly to discover new opportunities as the college basketball season progresses toward its conclusion.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

BetMGM is just one of the many March Madness betting sites offering March Madness betting promos this week. Claim more than $10K in offers by signing up to multiple sportsbooks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.