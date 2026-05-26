Bet365 Bonus Code: Bet $10, Get $200 in Bonus Bets for NBA and NHL Playoffs, MLB, and French Open

No bet365 bonus code is required to claim one of the best sportsbook promos available right now. New users can bet $10 and receive $200 in bonus bets , win or lose, just in time for a loaded May 26 slate featuring NBA and NHL Playoffs, MLB, and the French Open.

How the bet365 bonus code offer works for NBA playoffs, NHL playoffs, and more

The bet365 bonus code offer requires no promo code at all — simply register, deposit, and place your first qualifying wager. New users who deposit a minimum of $10 and place a $10 bet will receive $200 in bonus bets, regardless of whether that initial wager wins or loses. That makes Tuesday's packed sports calendar a great opportunity to get started.

Whether you back Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs to take a 3-2 series lead over the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals, or you side with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder at home, your bonus bets arrive either way. The same applies if you want to wager on the Vegas Golden Knights completing the sweep against the Colorado Avalanche, or on Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic advancing in Paris at the French Open.

Here is a closer look at the key terms tied to this bonus code for bet365:

No promo code is required to activate the offer.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to qualify.

Place a $10 wager that includes at least one selection with odds of -500 or greater.

Receive $200 in bonus bets win or lose after your qualifying bet settles.

Bonus bets expire seven days after being issued.

The qualifying bet must be placed within 30 days of registering your account.

Qualifying bets must settle within seven days of claiming the offer.

Bonus bets are not withdrawable as cash.

If a bet has a partial cash out, only the remaining active portion counts toward releasing the bonus bets.

To put it simply: place $10 on Game 5 between the Spurs and Thunder, and you walk away with $200 in bonus bets no matter the outcome. If Wembanyama goes off for a monster performance and San Antonio wins, great. If OKC locks things down at home and pulls ahead 3-2, your bonus bets still land in your account. The bet365 promo code offer removes the pressure from your first wager entirely.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your bet365 bonus bets for Tuesday's playoff action

Claiming this offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get your $200 in bonus bets before Tuesday's games tip off:

Visit the bet365 website or download the mobile app and register for a new account. Choose a deposit method and add a minimum of $10 to your account balance. Navigate to a sports betting market — such as the Spurs vs. Thunder Game 5, the Golden Knights vs. Avalanche, or any French Open match — and place a $10 wager that includes at least one selection with odds of -500 or greater. Once your bet settles, your $200 in bonus bets will be credited to your account automatically, win or lose.

Want to learn more before signing up? Check out our full bet365 review for a complete breakdown of the platform's features, markets, and user experience.

More bet365 offers for existing users on NBA playoffs and beyond

The value at bet365 does not stop after you claim the welcome offer. Existing users regularly receive access to a rotating lineup of odds boosts, parlay bonuses, and other promotional offers throughout the week. With the NBA and NHL Playoffs in full swing, MLB rolling through its regular season, and the French Open underway in Paris, there is no shortage of markets to explore. Head to the Promos section within the bet365 app to see what is currently available and take full advantage of everything the platform has to offer.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.