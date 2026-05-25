Bet365 Bonus Code: Bet $10, Get $200 in Bonus Bets for NBA & NHL Playoffs, MLB, and the French Open

No bet365 bonus code is required to claim one of the best sportsbook promos available right now. New users can bet $10 and receive $200 in bonus bets , win or lose, just in time for a loaded May 25 slate featuring the NHL and NBA playoffs, MLB, and the French Open.

How the bet365 bonus code offer works for NHL, NBA, and French Open betting

The bet365 bonus code offer requires no promo code at all — simply register a new account and follow the steps below to unlock your bonus bets. This welcome offer is straightforward: deposit at least $10, place a qualifying $10 wager, and receive $200 in bonus bets regardless of whether your bet wins or loses. There is no bonus code for bet365 needed to trigger the promotion.

With Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final between the Montreal Canadiens and Carolina Hurricanes heading to a raucous Bell Centre, and the New York Knicks looking to sweep the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals, Monday's slate gives new bettors plenty of compelling options for that first qualifying wager. The French Open is also well underway in Paris, with Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic among the headliners generating early buzz on the clay.

Here is a closer look at the key terms attached to this offer:

A minimum $10 qualifying deposit is required to activate the offer.

Place a $10 wager within 30 days of activating the offer to receive $200 in bonus bets.

Your qualifying bet must include at least one selection with odds of -500 or greater.

Bonus bets can be used on any sports market available on bet365.

Bonus bets expire seven days after being issued.

You must claim this offer within 30 days of registering your account.

If a bet has a partial cash out, only the remaining active portion counts toward releasing the bonus bets.

To illustrate how this works in practice: if you place your $10 qualifying bet on the Canadiens to win Game 3 at home and Montreal pulls off the victory, you collect your winnings and still receive $200 in bonus bets. If Carolina holds on and your bet loses, you still walk away with $200 in bonus bets to deploy across the rest of the playoffs, the French Open, or any other market on the platform. Either way, the bonus bets land in your account once the qualifying wager settles.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your bet365 bonus bets for Monday's playoff action

Claiming this offer ahead of Monday's NHL and NBA playoff games takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started:

Register for a new account on the bet365 website or mobile app. No bet365 promo code is required during sign-up. Make a minimum qualifying deposit of $10 using any accepted payment method to activate the welcome offer. Navigate to your preferred sports market — whether that is the Canadiens vs. Hurricanes, the Knicks vs. Cavaliers, a French Open match, or any MLB game — and place your first $10 wager. Make sure at least one selection in your bet carries odds of -500 or greater to qualify. Once your bet settles, your $200 in bonus bets will be credited to your account, win or lose. Note that bonus bets are not withdrawable as cash and expire seven days after being issued.

Want to learn more before signing up? Read our full bet365 review for a complete breakdown of the platform's features, markets, and user experience.

More bet365 offers to explore beyond the welcome bonus

Existing bet365 users are not left out of the action. The platform consistently rolls out bonuses, odds boosts, and other promotions throughout the sports calendar, and the current stretch of NBA and NHL playoff games, French Open tennis, and daily MLB action makes it an especially active period for deals. Head to the Promos section within the bet365 app or website to browse whatever is currently available and find something that fits your betting plans for the week.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.