Bet365 Bonus Code: Bet $10, Get $200 in Bonus Bets for NBA & NHL Playoffs, WNBA, and MLB

How the bet365 bonus code offer works for NBA & NHL Playoffs, WNBA, and MLB

The bet365 bonus code offer requires no promo code at sign-up, making it one of the more straightforward welcome offers available right now. Simply register a new account, make a minimum $10 deposit, and place a $10 wager that includes at least one selection with odds of -500 or greater. Whether your bet wins or loses, bet365 will issue $200 in bonus bets to your account.

Here is a quick look at the key terms to keep in mind before claiming:

Minimum qualifying deposit of $10 required.

First wager must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater.

Bonus bets are issued win or lose after your qualifying bet settles.

Bonus bets expire seven days after being issued.

Qualifying bets must settle within seven days of claiming the offer.

Partial cash-outs reduce the active wager amount that counts toward releasing bonus bets.

Bonus bets can be used across any sports market on the platform.

To put this in real terms: say you place $10 on the San Antonio Spurs to win Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night. If Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs pull through at home, you collect your winnings and your $200 in bonus bets. If Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder respond to take a series lead, you still walk away with $200 in bonus bets to deploy across the rest of the postseason slate. The same logic applies whether you back the Vegas Golden Knights or Colorado Avalanche in the NHL Western Conference Final, or any MLB or WNBA market on the night.

It is also worth noting that the bet365 promo code offer is only available to first-time depositors, and you must claim it within 30 days of registering your account. A bonus code for bet365 is not required at any point during the sign-up process, which keeps things simple from start to finish.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your bonus bets for tonight's NBA & NHL Playoffs action

Claiming this offer takes only a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started before the Friday night slate tips off:

Visit the bet365 website or download the bet365 mobile app and register a new account. Select a deposit method and transfer a minimum of $10 into your new account balance. Navigate to your preferred sports market, such as the Spurs vs. Thunder Game 3 or the Golden Knights vs. Avalanche, and place a $10 wager that includes at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater. Once your qualifying bet settles, your $200 in bonus bets will be credited to your account, ready to use across any available market.

For a full breakdown of the platform's features, markets, and user experience, read our complete bet365 review .

More bet365 offers for existing users on NBA & NHL Playoffs night

The welcome offer is just the starting point at bet365. Existing users regularly have access to a rotating lineup of bonuses, odds boosts, and parlay promotions that keep things interesting well beyond the first bet. The best place to find what is currently available is the "Promos" tab inside the bet365 app, which is updated frequently to reflect the latest sporting events and betting opportunities. With the NBA and NHL Playoffs, WNBA, and MLB all running simultaneously, there is no shortage of markets where those ongoing offers can add real value.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.