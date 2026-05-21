Bet365 Bonus Code: Bet $10, Get $200 in Bonus Bets for NHL & NBA Playoffs, WNBA and MLB

No bet365 bonus code is required to claim one of the best sportsbook promos available right now. New users can bet $10 and receive $200 in bonus bets , win or lose, making it a great time to get in on the NHL and NBA Playoffs, WNBA, and MLB action. This offer is available through May 21.

How the bet365 bonus code offer works for NHL and NBA Playoffs

The bet365 bonus code offer requires no promo code at sign-up, which keeps the process simple. After registering and making a minimum $10 deposit, place a $10 qualifying wager and receive $200 in bonus bets regardless of whether your bet wins or loses. Your qualifying wager must include at least one selection with odds of -500 or greater.

Here is a quick look at the key terms to keep in mind:

Minimum $10 deposit required to activate the offer.

Place a $10 wager within 30 days of activating the offer to receive $200 in bonus bets.

At least one selection in the qualifying bet must carry odds of -500 or greater.

Bonus bets expire seven days after being issued.

Bonus bets are not withdrawable as cash.

If a bet has a partial cash out, only the remaining active portion counts toward releasing the bonus bets.

For example, if you place a $10 wager on the Montreal Canadiens to win Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final against the Carolina Hurricanes and the Canadiens lose, you still receive $200 in bonus bets. If the Canadiens pull off the win, you collect your winnings and still receive the $200 in bonus bets. The same applies if you bet on the Cleveland Cavaliers or New York Knicks in Game 2 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals. Either way, the bonus bets land in your account once your qualifying bet settles.

You can use those bonus bets across any sports market on bet365, whether that means rolling them into more playoff action, an MLB divisional matchup, or a WNBA game. The bet365 promo code offer is straightforward, and the bonus code for bet365 sign-up requires no additional steps beyond registration.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your bet365 bonus bets for tonight's playoff games

Claiming this offer ahead of the NHL and NBA Playoffs is straightforward. Follow these steps to get started:

Register for a new account on the bet365 website or mobile app. Make a minimum qualifying deposit of $10 using your preferred payment method. Place a $10 wager on any sports market, ensuring at least one selection carries odds of -500 or greater. Once your qualifying bet settles, your $200 in bonus bets will be credited to your account within 72 hours. Use your bonus bets on any available market before they expire seven days after being issued.

For a deeper look at what the platform offers beyond this welcome promotion, check out our full bet365 review .

More bet365 offers for existing users on NHL and NBA Playoff nights

Existing bet365 users are not left out of the action. The sportsbook regularly rolls out odds boosts, parlay bonuses, and other promotional offers throughout the postseason and beyond. Logging into the bet365 app and navigating to the "Promos" tab is the best way to stay current on what is available. With the NHL and NBA Playoffs heating up alongside a full MLB and WNBA schedule, there is no shortage of markets where those offers can be put to work.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.