Bet365 Bonus Code: Bet $10, Get $200 in Bonus Bets for NHL Playoffs, French Open & More

How the bet365 bonus code offer works for NHL Playoffs and French Open betting

No bet365 bonus code is needed to unlock this welcome offer. Simply register a new account, make a minimum $10 deposit, and place a $10 wager that includes at least one selection with odds of -500 or greater. Whether your bet wins or loses, you will receive $200 in bonus bets.

Here is a closer look at the key terms attached to this offer:

Minimum qualifying deposit of $10 required.

Place a $10 wager within 30 days of activating the offer.

At least one selection in the qualifying bet must carry odds of -500 or greater.

Bonus bets can be used across any sports market on the platform.

Bonus bets expire seven days after being issued.

Qualifying bets must settle within seven days of claiming the offer.

If a bet has a partial cash out, only the remaining active portion counts toward releasing the bonus bets.

For example, if you place your qualifying $10 bet on the Montreal Canadiens to even the series against the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final and the Hurricanes win, you still walk away with $200 in bonus bets. On the other hand, if the Bell Centre crowd lifts the Canadiens to victory and your bet cashes, you collect your winnings and still receive the $200 in bonus bets. The same applies if you prefer to wager on a French Open second-round match featuring Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic, or Alexander Zverev.

It is also worth noting that the bet365 promo code offer is not available in all states. The bonus code for bet365 is only valid in eligible states listed below, and the offer must be claimed within 30 days of registering your account.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your bet365 bonus bets for May 27 games and matches

Claiming this offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started before the puck drops or the first serve is struck on May 27:

Register for a new account on the bet365 website or mobile app. No promo code is required during sign-up. Make a minimum qualifying deposit of $10 using any available payment method to activate the welcome offer. Navigate to a sports betting market of your choice, such as the Canadiens vs. Hurricanes Game 4, a French Open second-round match, or any MLB game, and place a $10 wager that includes at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater. Once your qualifying bet settles, your $200 in bonus bets will be credited to your account. Remember that bonus bets are not withdrawable cash and expire seven days after being issued.

Want to learn more before signing up? Check out our full bet365 review for a complete breakdown of the platform's features, markets, and user experience.

Existing bet365 users can still find great offers on NHL Playoffs and more

Already have a bet365 account? The platform consistently rolls out bonuses, odds boosts, and other promotions for current users throughout the sports calendar. With the NHL Playoffs, French Open, and a full MLB schedule all running simultaneously, there is no shortage of opportunities to take advantage of what bet365 has to offer. Head to the Promos section within the bet365 app to browse the latest deals available to your account.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.