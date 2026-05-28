Bet365 Bonus Code: Bet $10, Get $200 in Bonus Bets for Spurs-Thunder Game 6, French Open, MLB and More

No bet365 bonus code is required to claim one of the best sportsbook promos available right now. New users can bet $10 and receive $200 in bonus bets , win or lose, in time for Thursday, May 28 action including Spurs-Thunder Game 6, the French Open, and a full MLB slate.

How the bet365 bonus code offer works for Spurs-Thunder Game 6 and beyond

The bet365 bonus code offer requires no promo code at sign-up, making it one of the most straightforward welcome offers available at any major sportsbook. Simply register a new account, make a minimum $10 deposit, and place a qualifying $10 wager to unlock $200 in bonus bets regardless of whether your bet wins or loses. The bet365 promo code offer is available for a wide range of markets, so you can target Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder, a French Open match featuring Jannik Sinner or Novak Djokovic, or any MLB game on Thursday's packed schedule.

Here is a closer look at the key terms attached to this offer:

No bonus code for bet365 is required at registration.

A minimum $10 qualifying deposit is required to activate the offer.

Place a $10 wager within 30 days of activating the offer to receive $200 in bonus bets.

Your qualifying bet must include at least one selection with odds of -500 or greater.

Bonus bets expire seven days after being issued.

Bonus bets can be used on any sports market available on the platform.

If a bet has a partial cash out, only the remaining active portion counts toward releasing the bonus bets.

To put this in practical terms, say you place your $10 wager on the Thunder to close out the Spurs in Game 6 with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leading the way. If Oklahoma City wins and your bet cashes, you collect your winnings plus $200 in bonus bets. If Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs force a Game 7 and your bet loses, you still walk away with $200 in bonus bets to deploy across the rest of the postseason, the French Open, or any other market that catches your eye. Either way, the bonus bets land in your account.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your bet365 bonus bets for Spurs-Thunder Game 6

Claiming this offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get your bonus bets in place before tip-off on Thursday night:

Register for a new account on the bet365 website or mobile app. No bet365 promo code is needed during sign-up. Select a deposit method and transfer a minimum of $10 into your new account balance to activate the welcome offer. Navigate to your preferred sports market, such as the Spurs-Thunder Game 6, a French Open match, or an MLB game, and place a $10 qualifying wager that includes at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater. Once your bet settles, your $200 in bonus bets will be credited to your account. Remember that bonus bets are not withdrawable cash and expire seven days after being issued.

For a deeper look at the platform before you sign up, check out our full bet365 review .

More bet365 offers for existing users on Spurs-Thunder Game 6 night

The welcome offer is just the starting point at bet365. Existing users regularly have access to a rotating lineup of odds boosts, parlay bonuses, and other promotional offers throughout the sports calendar. With the NBA playoffs, French Open, and MLB all running simultaneously, there is no shortage of markets to explore. Head to the Promos section of the bet365 app to see everything currently available and make the most of what the sportsbook has to offer on a loaded Thursday night of sports.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.