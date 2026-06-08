Bet365 Bonus Code: Bet $10, Get $365 for Spurs vs Knicks Game 3 in New York

Bet365 bonus code users don't need a promo code to claim one of the best sportsbook promos available right now. New customers can bet $10 and get $365 in Bonus Bets — a perfect way to get in on Spurs vs. Knicks NBA Finals Game 3 action. This offer is live as of Monday, June 3.

How the bet365 bonus code offer works for NBA Finals Game 3

The bet365 bonus code offer requires no promo code at all — new users simply register, deposit a minimum of $10, and place a qualifying wager of $10 or more to unlock $365 in Bonus Bets. Your qualifying bet must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater to count toward the promotion. With the Knicks hosting the Spurs at Madison Square Garden in Game 3 of the NBA Finals, there's no shortage of compelling markets to target.

Here's how the outcome plays out in practice. Say you place $10 on the Knicks to win Game 3 outright. If New York wins and extends its 13-game winning streak to 14, your cash winnings are yours to withdraw. If the Spurs pull off the upset and begin their historic comeback, your $365 in Bonus Bets will still be credited to your account. Either way, you're covered for future action on the series.

Keep the following terms and conditions in mind before claiming:

Available to new customers only.

Minimum deposit of $10 required.

Promo must be claimed via the bet365 app within 30 days of registration.

Qualifying bets must settle within 30 days of claiming the promo.

At least one selection must carry odds of -500 or greater.

Bonus Bets are non-withdrawable; only returns from Bonus Bets are added to your withdrawable balance.

Bonus Bets expire 7 days after being credited to your account.

Cashed-out bets, pushes, and bets marked as no action do not qualify.

Offer not valid in Illinois; users in PA and NJ receive 50 Spins in addition to the welcome offer.

There is no bonus code for bet365 required to unlock this offer — the promotion is tied directly to your new account registration. The bet365 promo code field can be left blank when signing up. Just make sure to claim the offer through the app after depositing to ensure your Bonus Bets are released after your qualifying bet settles.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your bet365 Bonus Bets for Spurs vs. Knicks Game 3

Claiming this offer ahead of Monday night's tip-off at Madison Square Garden is straightforward. Follow these steps to get started:

Register for a new account on the bet365 website or mobile app. Deposit a minimum of $10 using any accepted payment method. Claim the promotion through the bet365 app within 30 days of creating your account. Place a qualifying bet of $10 or more on a market that includes at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater — Game 3 between the Knicks and Spurs is a great place to start. Once your qualifying bet settles, your $365 in Bonus Bets will be credited to your account balance. Use your Bonus Bets within 7 days before they expire, and note that any returns from Bonus Bets will be added to your withdrawable balance.

Want a deeper look before signing up? Check out our full bet365 review for a complete breakdown of the platform's features, markets, and user experience.

More bet365 offers to watch during the NBA Finals

The welcome offer is just the starting point at bet365. Existing users can find a rotating slate of bonuses and odds boosts by visiting the "Promos" tab directly within the bet365 app. These offers are updated regularly and often align with marquee events like the NBA Finals, making it worth checking back throughout the series.

Whether you're looking for parlay boosts, profit enhancements, or event-specific offers tied to Victor Wembanyama or Karl-Anthony Towns, bet365 tends to keep its promotions page active during high-profile postseason matchups. Logging into the app before Game 3 tip-off is the best way to stay current on what's available.