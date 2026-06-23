Bet365 Bonus Code: Bet $10, Get $365 in Bonus Bets for England vs Ghana Group L

Bet365 bonus code newcomers can take advantage of a compelling welcome offer just in time for England vs Ghana Group L. No promo code is required — simply register, deposit a minimum of $10, and place a qualifying wager to receive $365 in bonus bets. Check out all available sportsbook promos before June 23 to make the most of this offer.

How the bet365 bonus code offer works for England vs Ghana

The bet365 bonus code offer is straightforward: new customers who deposit at least $10 and place a qualifying bet of $10 or more will receive $365 in bonus bets once that wager settles. No bet365 promo code is needed at sign-up, making the process quick and simple. This is a great opportunity to back England against Ghana in what promises to be a compelling Group L showdown.

Here is an example of how the offer plays out using England vs Ghana as your qualifying bet. If you wager $10 on England to win and the Three Lions come through with a victory — our predicted 2-0 result — your qualifying bet settles as a winner and you receive your $365 in bonus bets. If Ghana pulls off the upset and your bet loses, you still receive the $365 in bonus bets once the wager settles. Either way, the bonus bets are on their way.

Keep the following terms and conditions in mind before claiming:

Available to new customers only.

Minimum deposit of $10 is required.

Offer must be claimed via the bet365 app within 30 days of registering.

Qualifying bets must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater.

Qualifying bets must settle within 30 days of claiming the promotion.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and expire 7 days after being credited.

Cashed-out bets and bets settled as a push do not count toward the requirement.

New users in PA and NJ receive 50 Spins in addition to this welcome offer.

Offer is not valid in Illinois.

The bonus code for bet365 is not required, but you do need to claim the offer through the app. Any returns generated from bonus bets will be added to your withdrawable balance, though the bonus bet wager itself is excluded from those returns. Be sure to use your bonus bets within the 7-day window before they expire.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your bonus bets for England vs Ghana Group L

Claiming this offer ahead of England vs Ghana is a simple four-step process. Follow the steps below to get started:

Register for a new account on the bet365 website or mobile app. Deposit a minimum of $10 using your preferred payment method. Place a qualifying bet of $10 or more on a market that includes at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater — England vs Ghana Group L is a strong option. Once your qualifying bet settles, your $365 in bonus bets will be credited to your account and ready to use within 7 days.

For a deeper look at what the platform has to offer beyond this welcome promotion, read our full bet365 review .

More bet365 offers to explore beyond England vs Ghana

Existing bet365 customers are not left out of the action. The sportsbook regularly rolls out odds boosts, parlay promotions, and event-specific bonuses throughout the tournament calendar. Logging into the bet365 app and navigating to the Promos section is the best way to stay current on what is available. With a major international tournament underway, there is no shortage of opportunities to find added value on upcoming matches.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.