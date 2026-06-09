Bet365 Bonus Code: Bet $10, Get $365, Win or Lose for Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights Game 4

No bet365 bonus code is required to claim one of the best sportsbook promos available right now. New users can place a $10 bet on Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights Game 4 and receive $365 in bonus bets . This offer is live as of Tuesday, June 9.

How the bet365 bonus code offer works for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final

The bet365 bonus code offer requires no promo code at all — simply register a new account, deposit at least $10, and place a qualifying wager of $10 or more on Game 4 between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Vegas Golden Knights. Once your bet settles, bet365 will release $365 in bonus bets to your account balance. Whether you back the Hurricanes to even the series or the Golden Knights to take a commanding 3-1 lead, the outcome of your qualifying bet does not affect the bonus bets you receive.

For example, if you place $10 on the Hurricanes moneyline and Carolina wins behind a strong goaltending performance from either Frederik Andersen or Brandon Bussi, you collect your winnings plus $365 in bonus bets. If Vegas wins and moves one step closer to the Stanley Cup, you still receive your $365 in bonus bets to use on future games. It is a strong way to get started on the platform regardless of the result.

There are a few key terms to keep in mind before claiming this offer. Here is a summary of the most important conditions:

Available to new customers only.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to participate.

The promo must be claimed via the bet365 app within 30 days of registering.

Qualifying bets must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater.

Qualifying bets must settle within 30 days of claiming the promo.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and expire seven days after being added to your balance.

Any returns generated from bonus bets are added to your withdrawable balance.

Cashed-out bets and bets deemed no action do not count toward the requirement.

New users in PA and NJ receive 50 bonus spins in addition to this welcome offer.

This offer is not available in Illinois.

There is no bonus code for bet365 needed here, which keeps the sign-up process straightforward. The bet365 promo code offer is one of the most straightforward welcome bonuses in legal sports betting, and Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final is an ideal game to use as your qualifying wager.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the bet365 offer for Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights Game 4

Claiming this offer ahead of Game 4 is a simple process. Follow these steps to get started:

Visit the bet365 website or download the bet365 mobile app and register for a new account. Make a deposit of at least $10 using your preferred payment method. Claim the promo through the bet365 app within 30 days of creating your account. Navigate to the NHL betting markets and select your preferred wager for Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights Game 4, ensuring your selection includes odds of -500 or greater. Place a qualifying bet of $10 or more and wait for it to settle. Receive your $365 in bonus bets and use them on upcoming games or other sports markets.

Want to learn more before signing up? Read our full bet365 review for a complete breakdown of the platform's features, markets, and ongoing promotions.

More bet365 offers to watch for during the Stanley Cup Final

The welcome offer is just the beginning of what bet365 brings to the table. Existing users can regularly find odds boosts, parlay bonuses, and other promotional offers by checking the dedicated "Promos" section within the bet365 app. These deals are updated frequently and often align with major sporting events, making the Stanley Cup Final an ideal time to explore what is available. Logging in before each game is a smart habit for any bettor looking to maximize value throughout the postseason.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.