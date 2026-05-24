Bet365 Bonus Code Offer: Bet $10, Get $200 in Bonus Bets for NBA & NHL Playoffs, WNBA and MLB

The bet365 bonus code offer is one of the best sportsbook promos available heading into Sunday's loaded sports slate. No code is required — new users can claim $200 in bonus bets , win or lose, by placing just a $10 wager. With the NBA and NHL Western Conference Finals, WNBA, and MLB all in action, May 25 is the perfect time to sign up.

How the bet365 bonus code offer works for NBA & NHL playoffs and more

The bet365 bonus code offer requires no promo code at sign-up, making it one of the most straightforward welcome offers available right now. Simply register a new account, make a minimum $10 deposit, and place a $10 qualifying wager to unlock $200 in bonus bets — regardless of whether your bet wins or loses. The bet365 promo code offer is designed to get new users into the action immediately.

Here is a closer look at the key terms and conditions tied to this offer:

A minimum $10 qualifying deposit is required to activate the offer.

Place a $10 wager within 30 days of activating the offer to receive $200 in bonus bets.

Your qualifying bet must include at least one selection with odds of -500 or greater.

Bonus bets can be used on any sports market available on bet365.

Bonus bets expire seven days after being issued.

Qualifying bets must settle within seven days of claiming the offer.

If a bet has a partial cash out, only the remaining active portion counts toward releasing the bonus bets.

Sunday's schedule gives new users plenty of compelling options to place that first wager. You could back Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs to take control of their Western Conference Finals series against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 4. If your Spurs bet wins, great — you pocket the winnings and still collect $200 in bonus bets. If the Thunder pull off the road win, you still walk away with $200 in bonus bets to deploy across the rest of the playoffs. The same applies if you prefer to wager on the Vegas Golden Knights hosting the Colorado Avalanche in the NHL Western Conference Final, or any MLB or WNBA matchup on the board.

It is also worth noting that the bonus code for bet365 offer is only available to first-time depositing users. Bonus bets function as site credit and are not withdrawable as cash.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your bet365 bonus bets for Sunday's playoff action

Claiming this offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get your bonus bets in time for Sunday's games:

Register for a new account on the bet365 website or mobile app — no bonus code for bet365 is required at sign-up. Select a deposit method and transfer a minimum of $10 into your new bet365 account balance. Navigate to your preferred sports market — whether that is the NBA playoffs, NHL playoffs, WNBA, or MLB — and place a $10 qualifying wager that includes at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater. Once your bet settles, your $200 in bonus bets will be credited to your account and available to use across any sports market on bet365.

Want to learn more before signing up? Check out our full bet365 review for a complete breakdown of the platform's features, markets, and overall experience.

Existing bet365 users can still find great offers for the playoffs

Already have a bet365 account? The platform consistently rolls out fresh bonuses and odds boosts for existing customers throughout the sports calendar. With the NBA and NHL playoffs in full swing alongside a busy MLB and WNBA schedule, there is no shortage of opportunities to take advantage of ongoing promotions. Head to the "Promos" tab on the bet365 app or website to browse the latest offers available to your account.

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