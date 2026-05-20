Bet365 Bonus Code Offer: Bet $10, Get $200 in Bonus Bets for WNBA, MLB, NBA + NHL Playoffs

The bet365 bonus code offer delivers $200 in bonus bets when you place a $10 wager, win or lose. No code is required to claim this deal, which is one of the best sportsbook promos available heading into Wednesday's packed postseason slate. New users can lock in $200 in bonus bets before May 20 action tips off.

How the bet365 bonus code offer works for NBA, NHL, MLB + WNBA betting

The bet365 bonus code offer requires no promo code at sign-up. Simply register, deposit at least $10, and place a qualifying $10 wager to receive $200 in bonus bets regardless of whether your bet wins or loses. Your qualifying bet must include at least one selection with odds of -500 or greater.

Wednesday's schedule gives new bettors plenty of compelling options. You could place your qualifying wager on Game 2 of the NBA Western Conference Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder, or on Game 1 of the NHL Western Conference Final between the Vegas Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche. MLB and WNBA markets are also available if you prefer to spread your action across the full slate.

Here is a quick look at the key terms attached to this offer:

No bet365 promo code is required to activate the offer.

A minimum $10 qualifying deposit is required.

Place a $10 wager within 30 days of activating the offer to receive $200 in bonus bets.

Your qualifying bet must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater.

Bonus bets expire seven days after being issued.

Bonus bets are not withdrawable as cash.

If a bet has a partial cash out, only the remaining active wager counts toward releasing the bonus bets.

To illustrate how this plays out in practice: if you place $10 on the Spurs to win Game 2 and they pull off the upset, you collect your winnings plus $200 in bonus bets. If OKC bounces back and your bet loses, you still receive $200 in bonus bets to use across any market on the site. The same applies to any qualifying wager you place on the Golden Knights-Avalanche opener or any other game on Wednesday's card. The bonus code for bet365 offer gives you a meaningful bankroll boost either way.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your bet365 bonus bets for Wednesday's NBA and NHL playoff games

Claiming this offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get your bonus bets in time for Wednesday's action:

Visit the bet365 website or download the mobile app and register for a new account. Select a deposit method and add a minimum of $10 to your account balance. Navigate to any sports betting market, such as the Spurs vs. Thunder or Golden Knights vs. Avalanche, and place a $10 wager that includes at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater. Once your bet settles, your $200 in bonus bets will be credited to your account within 72 hours and will be valid for seven days.

For a deeper look at the platform before you sign up, check out our full bet365 review .

More bet365 promotions for existing users on NBA and NHL playoff nights

The welcome offer is just the starting point at bet365. The sportsbook regularly rolls out odds boosts, parlay rewards, and other promotional offers for existing account holders throughout the postseason. With the NBA and NHL playoffs in full swing alongside a busy MLB and WNBA schedule, there is no shortage of markets where those bonuses can add real value. Head to the Promos section of the bet365 app to browse whatever is currently available and make the most of every night on the calendar.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.