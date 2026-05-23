Bet365 Bonus Code Offer for Usyk vs. Verhoeven at the Pyramids of Giza Awards $200 Bonus Bets

No bet365 bonus code is required to claim one of the best sportsbook promos available for Saturday, May 23. New users can bet $10 and receive $200 in bonus bets , win or lose, making it the perfect time to wager on Oleksandr Usyk vs. Rico Verhoeven at the Pyramids of Giza.

How the bet365 bonus code offer works for Usyk vs. Verhoeven

The bet365 bonus code offer requires no code at sign-up, which makes the process straightforward for new users. Simply register, deposit at least $10, and place a qualifying wager to unlock $200 in bonus bets regardless of the outcome. There is no bet365 promo code to remember or enter during registration.

To qualify, your first bet must include at least one selection with odds of -500 or greater. That makes a wager on Usyk, who enters as a heavy favorite against Verhoeven, a natural fit for this offer. Whether Usyk dominates as expected or Verhoeven pulls off one of combat sports' great upsets, your bonus bets arrive either way.

Here is a quick look at the key terms to keep in mind:

Minimum $10 qualifying deposit required to activate the offer.

Place a $10 wager within 30 days of account activation to receive $200 in bonus bets.

At least one selection in your qualifying bet must carry odds of -500 or greater.

Bonus bets expire seven days after being issued.

Bonus bets are not withdrawable as cash.

If a bet has a partial cash out, only the remaining active portion counts toward releasing the bonus bets.

You must claim the offer within 30 days of registering, and qualifying bets must settle within seven days of claiming.

For example, if you place $10 on Usyk to win and he stops Verhoeven inside the distance, you collect your winnings plus $200 in bonus bets. If Verhoeven shocks the world and hands Usyk his first professional loss, you still receive $200 in bonus bets to use across any market on the platform. The bonus code for bet365 is not required, so there is nothing extra to track down before you get started.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your bet365 offer for the Usyk vs. Verhoeven fight

Claiming this offer ahead of the Pyramids of Giza fight card is simple. Follow the steps below to get started with bet365 and place your first wager on one of combat sports' most unique events.

Register for a new account on the bet365 website or mobile app using your personal details. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using any available payment method to activate the welcome offer. Navigate to the boxing or combat sports market and place a $10 wager that includes at least one selection with odds of -500 or greater, such as Usyk to win the fight. Once your qualifying bet settles, $200 in bonus bets will be credited to your account to use on any available sports market.

For a full breakdown of the platform's features, markets, and ongoing promotions, read our complete bet365 review .

More bet365 offers to explore beyond the Usyk vs. Verhoeven card

Existing bet365 users are not left out when it comes to ongoing value. The sportsbook regularly rolls out odds boosts, parlay bonuses, and other limited-time promotions across a wide range of sports and markets. Checking the "Promos" tab inside the bet365 app is the best way to stay current on what is available each week.

Whether you are betting on boxing, football, basketball, or any other sport, there is usually something worth exploring in the promotions section. Logging in regularly ensures you never miss a time-sensitive offer that could add extra value to your bets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.