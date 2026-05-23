Bet365 Bonus Code Offer: Get $200 in Bonus Bets for NBA & NHL Playoffs, WNBA and MLB

No bet365 bonus code is required to claim one of the best sportsbook promos available right now. New users can bet $10 and receive $200 in bonus bets , win or lose, just in time for a loaded Saturday, May 23 slate featuring the NHL and NBA playoffs, WNBA, and MLB.

How the bet365 bonus code offer works for NHL and NBA playoff betting

The bet365 bonus code offer requires no promo code at sign-up, making it one of the most straightforward welcome offers available. Simply register, deposit at least $10, and place a qualifying wager to unlock $200 in bonus bets regardless of the outcome. No bonus code for bet365 is needed at any point during the process.

Here is a closer look at the key terms attached to this offer:

A minimum $10 qualifying deposit is required to activate the offer.

Place a $10 wager within 30 days of account activation to receive $200 in bonus bets.

Your qualifying bet must include at least one selection with odds of -500 or greater.

Bonus bets can be used on any sports market available on bet365.

Bonus bets expire seven days after being issued.

Qualifying bets must settle within seven days of claiming the offer.

If a bet has a partial cash out, only the remaining active wager counts toward releasing the bonus bets.

To put this in practical terms, say you place a $10 wager on the Montreal Canadiens to win Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Final against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday night. If the Canadiens win, you collect your winnings plus $200 in bonus bets. If Carolina holds serve at home and the Canadiens fall short, you still receive $200 in bonus bets to deploy across the rest of the postseason slate. The same applies if you back Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 3 against the New York Knicks.

The bet365 promo code offer is also available for MLB and WNBA markets, giving new users plenty of options to get their qualifying bet placed on Saturday's packed schedule. Keep in mind that the bonus bets issued are not withdrawable cash and must be used within the seven-day window before they expire.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your bet365 bonus bets for Saturday's playoff action

Claiming this offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get your bonus bets in place before the puck drops or the opening tip on Saturday, May 23:

Register for a new account on the bet365 website or mobile app. No bet365 bonus code is required during sign-up. Select a deposit method and transfer a minimum of $10 into your new bet365 account balance to activate the offer. Navigate to your preferred sports market, whether that is the NHL playoffs, NBA playoffs, WNBA, or MLB, and place your first $10 wager. Make sure at least one selection carries odds of -500 or greater to qualify. Once your bet settles, your $200 in bonus bets will be credited to your account. Use them within seven days across any available market on bet365.

For a full breakdown of everything the platform has to offer, check out our complete bet365 review .

More bet365 offers for existing users on playoff weekend

Current bet365 customers are not left out of the action this weekend. The sportsbook regularly rolls out odds boosts, parlay bonuses, and other promotions tied to major sporting events throughout the year. With the NHL and NBA playoffs in full swing alongside a busy MLB and WNBA schedule, there is plenty of opportunity to take advantage of what bet365 has available. Head to the Promos section of the bet365 app to browse the latest offers and find something that fits your betting plans for Saturday's slate.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.