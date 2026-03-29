BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500: Bet on UConn vs Duke College Basketball Quarterfinals

New bettors can use BetMGM bonus code SI1500 to claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets when wagering on Sunday's UConn vs Duke quarterfinals matchup. This welcome offer requires the promo code SI1500 and provides excellent value for betting on this high-stakes college basketball showdown. Take advantage of current sportsbook promos available through March 29.

How the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 offer works for UConn vs Duke betting

The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 delivers substantial value for new users betting on the UConn-Duke quarterfinals clash. This BetMGM promo code allows first-time customers to place their initial wager with protection up to $1,500. If your opening bet on the Huskies or Blue Devils loses, BetMGM returns your stake as bonus bets.

The offer works differently based on your wager amount. For bets over $50, you receive five separate bonus bets, each worth 20% of your original stake. For example, if you bet $1,000 on Duke to cover the spread and lose, you would receive five $200 bonus bets totaling $1,000. Wagers under $50 result in a single bonus bet matching your stake amount.

Key terms for this Bonus code for BetMGM include:

• Minimum $10 deposit required to activate the welcome offer.

• Maximum protection of $1,500 on your first real money wager.

• Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

• Original stake not returned when using bonus bets.

• Available for any sports market, including UConn vs Duke betting options.

Consider betting on Cameron Boozer's double-double prop or the total points market for this quarterfinals matchup. If your initial $500 wager on UConn's moneyline wins, you keep your winnings plus the original stake. However, if the Huskies fall short and your bet loses, BetMGM provides five $100 bonus bets for future wagering opportunities.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your BetMGM Sportsbook promo code for the UConn-Duke game

Follow these steps to secure your welcome bonus before the UConn vs Duke tip-off:

Register for a new BetMGM Sportsbook account using bonus code SI1500 during the sign-up process. Complete identity verification by providing required personal information and documentation. Make your first deposit of at least $10 using any accepted payment method. Place your initial real money wager on any UConn-Duke betting market or alternative sports option. If your bet loses, receive bonus bets matching your stake up to $1,500 within 24 hours.

New users can explore various betting options for this quarterfinals showdown, including point spreads, player props, and over/under totals. Read our comprehensive BetMGM review for additional insights about the platform's features and betting markets.

Additional BetMGM Sportsbook promotions beyond the welcome offer

BetMGM consistently provides ongoing promotions for existing customers throughout the college basketball season. Regular users can access daily odds boosts, parlay insurance offers, and special event bonuses by checking the 'Promos' section within the BetMGM Sportsbook mobile app. These supplementary offers often feature enhanced payouts on popular betting markets and provide additional value for frequent bettors during tournament play.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

BetMGM is just one of the many March Madness betting sites offering March Madness betting promos this week. Claim more than $10K in offers by signing up to multiple sportsbooks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.