BetMGM Bonus Code 'SI1500' for NBA, NHL, MLB & College Basketball Action: Get Up To $1,500 Bonus Bets Back

New bettors can claim a massive welcome offer with BetMGM bonus code 'SI1500' for Monday's exciting slate of NBA, NHL, MLB and college basketball games. This promotion requires the code 'SI1500' and provides up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if your first wager loses. Take advantage of this March 30 offer while exploring sportsbook promos across multiple sports.

How the BetMGM bonus code offer works for today's games

The BetMGM bonus code 'SI1500' delivers substantial value for new users betting on today's action. After registering and making your first deposit of at least $10, place a qualifying wager on any NBA playoff race game, NHL divisional matchup, MLB opening week contest, or college basketball tournament action. If your initial bet loses, BetMGM returns your stake up to $1,500 in bonus bets.

The bonus structure varies based on your wager amount. For bets over $50, you receive five separate bonus bets worth 20% of your original stake each. For example, if you bet $1,000 on a Blue Jays home game and lose, you get five $200 bonus bets totaling $1,000. Smaller wagers under $50 receive one bonus bet equal to your stake amount.

Key terms include:

Minimum $10 deposit required.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

Original stake not returned when using bonus bets.

Available for first-time BetMGM users only.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your BetMGM promo code for Monday's sports action

Getting started with this BetMGM Sportsbook promo code takes just minutes before you can bet on today's compelling matchups.

Click the registration link and enter bonus code for BetMGM 'SI1500' during account setup. Complete identity verification with your driver's license and personal information. Make your initial deposit of at least $10 using any accepted payment method. Place your first real money wager on NBA, NHL, MLB, or college basketball games. If your bet wins, withdraw your profits immediately alongside your original stake. If your bet loses, receive bonus bets within 24 hours to continue betting.

For complete details about features and betting options, check out our comprehensive BetMGM review .

Additional BetMGM promotions for existing customers

BetMGM consistently provides ongoing value through daily odds boosts, parlay insurance offers, and sport-specific promotions for existing customers. Regular users can find enhanced payouts on popular betting markets, cashback opportunities on losing parlays, and special bonuses tied to major sporting events. These rotating offers appear in the 'Promos' tab within the BetMGM Sportsbook mobile app, ensuring customers always have access to additional betting value beyond the welcome promotion.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

BetMGM is just one of the many March Madness betting sites offering March Madness betting promos this week. Claim more than $10K in offers by signing up to multiple sportsbooks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.