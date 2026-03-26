BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500: Get $1,500 Bonus Bets for NCAA Tournament Round 3 Action

The NCAA Tournament Round 3 tips off Thursday with four thrilling matchups, and new users can claim a BetMGM bonus code SI1500 offer. This promotion provides up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if your first wager loses, perfect for betting on these crucial games. New bettors can also explore other sportsbook promos available for Thursday's tournament action, March 26.

Add us as a preferred source on Google Follow

How the BetMGM bonus code offer works for NCAA Tournament Round 3

The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 delivers substantial value for new users wagering on Thursday's tournament games. After registering and making your first deposit, place any qualifying wager on matchups like Texas vs. Purdue or Iowa vs. Nebraska. If your initial bet loses, BetMGM returns your stake up to $1,500 in bonus bets.

The offer includes specific terms and conditions:

• Minimum $10 deposit required to activate the welcome bonus.

• First-time users must enter bonus code SI1500 during registration.

• Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

• Wagers over $50 receive five separate bonus bets, each worth 20% of the original stake.

• Wagers under $50 receive one bonus bet equal to the original stake amount.

For example, if you wager $500 on Arkansas vs. Arizona and lose, you would receive five $100 bonus bets totaling $500. Alternatively, if you bet $1,200 on Illinois vs. Houston and it loses, you get five $240 bonus bets adding up to $1,200. Winners keep their original winnings plus the stake, making this an excellent opportunity for tournament betting.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your BetMGM promo code for tournament betting

Claiming your BetMGM Sportsbook promo code for Thursday's NCAA Tournament Round 3 games requires four simple steps.

Register for a new BetMGM account using bonus code SI1500 and provide required personal information for identity verification. Make your initial deposit of at least $10 to qualify for the welcome promotion. Place your first real money wager on any NCAA Tournament Round 3 matchup or other available sports markets. Receive bonus bets equal to your stake amount if your initial wager loses, or keep your winnings if it hits.

New users can learn more about platform features and betting options by reading our comprehensive BetMGM review .

Additional BetMGM promotions for existing customers

BetMGM consistently provides ongoing promotions and enhanced odds for existing users throughout major sporting events. Current customers can find daily boosts, parlay insurance offers, and special tournament promotions by navigating to the 'Promos' tab within the BetMGM Sportsbook mobile application. These rotating offers frequently include enhanced payouts for specific game outcomes and reduced juice on popular betting markets during high-profile events like the NCAA Tournament.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

BetMGM is just one of the many March Madness betting sites offering March Madness betting promos this week. Claim more than $10K in offers by signing up to multiple sportsbooks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.