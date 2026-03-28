BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for College Basketball Quarterfinals

The BetMGM bonus code 'SI1500' offers new users up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first wager loses. This welcome offer is perfect for betting on Saturday's College Basketball Quarterfinals matchups. New bettors can explore sportsbook promos and claim this generous offer as of March 28.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for college basketball quarterfinals

The BetMGM bonus code 'SI1500' provides new users with substantial protection on their first wager. After registering and making a minimum $10 deposit, you can place your first bet on any College Basketball Quarterfinals matchup. If your wager loses, BetMGM returns your stake up to $1,500 in bonus bets.

The bonus structure varies based on your wager amount. For bets over $50, you receive five bonus bets worth 20% of your qualifying wager each. For example, if you bet $1,000 on Iowa to upset Illinois and lose, you would receive five $200 bonus bets totaling $1,000. Smaller wagers under $50 receive one bonus bet equal to the stake amount.

Key terms and conditions include:

Minimum $10 deposit required to activate the offer.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

Original stake is not returned when using bonus bets.

Available only to first-time BetMGM users.

Consider betting on Purdue to cover the spread against Arizona after their narrow two-point victory over Texas. If your bet wins, you keep your winnings and original stake. If it loses, you receive bonus bets to continue wagering on remaining tournament games.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your BetMGM promo code for quarterfinals betting

Follow these simple steps to claim your BetMGM Sportsbook promo code and start betting on today's College Basketball Quarterfinals:

Register for a new BetMGM account using bonus code 'SI1500'. Complete identity verification with your driver's license information. Make a minimum $10 deposit using your preferred payment method. Place your first real money wager on Iowa vs. Illinois or Purdue vs. Arizona. If your bet loses, receive bonus bets up to $1,500 within 24 hours.

For more detailed information about BetMGM's features and betting options, check out our comprehensive BetMGM review .

Additional BetMGM promotions for existing users

BetMGM consistently provides ongoing promotions and betting boosts for existing customers throughout the college basketball season. These offers frequently include profit boosts for tournament games, same-game parlay insurance, and enhanced odds on popular betting markets. Current users can discover these rotating promotions by navigating to the 'Promos' tab within the BetMGM Sportsbook mobile application.

The sportsbook regularly updates its promotional offerings to coincide with major sporting events like the College Basketball Quarterfinals. These bonuses complement the new user welcome offer and provide continued value for active bettors throughout the tournament.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

BetMGM is just one of the many March Madness betting sites offering March Madness betting promos this week. Claim more than $10K in offers by signing up to multiple sportsbooks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.