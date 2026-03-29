BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500: Get $1,500 for College Basketball Quarterfinals Betting

How the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 works for college basketball quarterfinals

The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 provides new users with protection on their first wager up to $1,500. If your initial bet on the College Basketball Quarterfinals loses, BetMGM returns your stake as bonus bets. This offer applies to both Sunday's marquee matchups featuring elite programs competing for national semifinal spots.

For example, if you wager $500 on Michigan to cover the spread against Tennessee and the Wolverines fall short, you'll receive $500 in bonus bets. If you bet $1,200 on UConn to defeat Duke straight up and the Huskies lose, BetMGM credits your account with $1,200 in bonus bets. Winning bets pay out normally with no bonus bets awarded.

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Key terms and conditions include:

• Minimum $10 deposit required to activate the BetMGM promo code.

• First bet protection applies to wagers up to $1,500.

• Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

• Wagers over $50 receive five separate bonus bets worth 20% each of the original stake.

• Wagers under $50 receive one bonus bet equal to the original stake amount.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your BetMGM bonus code for quarterfinals betting

Follow these steps to secure your BetMGM welcome offer and bet on Sunday's College Basketball Quarterfinals:

Register a new BetMGM Sportsbook account using bonus code SI1500. Make an initial deposit of at least $10 to qualify for the promotion. Place your first real money wager on any College Basketball Quarterfinals market. If your bet wins, collect your winnings immediately with no bonus bets awarded. If your bet loses, receive bonus bets equal to your stake up to $1,500 within 24 hours.

The Tennessee vs. Michigan and UConn vs. Duke games offer numerous betting opportunities including point spreads, totals, and player props. Both matchups feature championship-caliber programs with deep rosters and tournament experience. Read our comprehensive BetMGM review for additional insights into the sportsbook's features and betting options.

Additional BetMGM promotions for existing customers

BetMGM consistently provides ongoing promotions and betting boosts for existing customers throughout major sporting events. Current users can find daily odds boosts, parlay insurance offers, and profit boosts by navigating to the 'Promos' section within the BetMGM Sportsbook mobile app. These supplementary offers often target high-profile games like the College Basketball Quarterfinals, providing enhanced value on popular betting markets and player props.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

BetMGM is just one of the many March Madness betting sites offering March Madness betting promos this week. Claim more than $10K in offers by signing up to multiple sportsbooks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.