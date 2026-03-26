BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500: Get $1.5K Bonus Back for MLB Opening Day 2026 Betting
The BetMGM bonus code 'SI1500' delivers up to $1,500 back in bonus bets for new users betting on MLB Opening Day action Thursday. This welcome offer requires the promo code 'SI1500' and provides excellent value for baseball fans looking to wager on Thursday's exciting slate. Take advantage of current sportsbook promos available through March 26.
How the BetMGM bonus code works for MLB Opening Day betting
New BetMGM users can claim this generous welcome offer by using the BetMGM bonus code 'SI1500' when registering. The promotion provides up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if your first real money wager loses. This offer applies to any MLB Opening Day matchup, including the highly anticipated showdowns featuring Paul Skenes, Jacob Misiorowski, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto.
The terms and conditions include several important details:
- Minimum $10 deposit required to activate the bonus.
- First bet protection covers wagers up to $1,500.
- Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
- Wagers over $50 receive five separate bonus bets worth 20% each of the original stake.
- Wagers under $50 receive one bonus bet equal to the stake amount.
For example, if you place a $1,000 wager on the Dodgers-Diamondbacks game featuring Yamamoto and it loses, you would receive five $200 bonus bets totaling $1,000. Alternatively, if you bet $500 on Paul Skenes and the Pirates against the Mets and lose, you get five $100 bonus bets. Winners keep their original winnings plus the stake, making this an excellent opportunity for Opening Day action.
This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your BetMGM promo code for Thursday's MLB games
Follow these steps to secure your welcome bonus and start betting on MLB Opening Day matchups:
- Register for a new BetMGM account using bonus code 'SI1500'.
- Complete identity verification with your driver's license information.
- Make a minimum $10 deposit using any accepted payment method.
- Place your first real money wager on any MLB Opening Day game.
- Receive bonus bets within 24 hours if your initial wager loses.
Read our comprehensive BetMGM review for additional insights into the sportsbook's features and betting options.
Additional BetMGM Sportsbook promotions for existing customers
BetMGM consistently provides ongoing promotions and betting boosts for current users throughout the baseball season. These offers frequently include profit boosts for specific games, parlay insurance, and enhanced odds on popular betting markets. Existing customers should regularly check the 'Promos' tab within the BetMGM Sportsbook app to discover the latest bonus opportunities and special offers available for MLB games and other sporting events.
- Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.
- BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.
BetMGM is just one of the many March Madness betting sites offering March Madness betting promos this week. Claim more than $10K in offers by signing up to multiple sportsbooks.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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Geoff is an analyst in the sports betting industry who has over a decade of experience creating content. As a former online poker player who used to multi-table 20+ tournaments at the height of the poker boom, he’s been an active gambler for the majority of his adult life and has always strived to be a +EV sports bettor. His foray into sports saw him develop a deep love for betting on the NFL and golf, where he continues to tilt the same group of PGA players every Sunday. As a writer, he loves providing actionable pieces of content, and his goal is to always search for an original or under-appreciated piece of information that gives his readers an edge. Geoff has a B.A. in English, an After Education Degree, and a Juris Doctor in Law from the University of Alberta. He’s had his work published by larger betting sites like DraftKings and been featured as a betting analyst and daily fantasy writer by some of the largest networks and sporting leagues in the world. His knowledge of betting and industry experience allows him to create reliable and original betting content and sportsbook reviews that readers can not only trust but also rely on when choosing which site to deploy their bankrolls. In his spare time, Geoff enjoys running with his English Springer Spaniel Pepper and staying up late to watch European golf.