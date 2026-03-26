BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500: Get $1.5K Bonus Back for MLB Opening Day 2026 Betting

The BetMGM bonus code 'SI1500' delivers up to $1,500 back in bonus bets for new users betting on MLB Opening Day action Thursday. This welcome offer requires the promo code 'SI1500' and provides excellent value for baseball fans looking to wager on Thursday's exciting slate. Take advantage of current sportsbook promos available through March 26.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for MLB Opening Day betting

New BetMGM users can claim this generous welcome offer by using the BetMGM bonus code 'SI1500' when registering. The promotion provides up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if your first real money wager loses. This offer applies to any MLB Opening Day matchup, including the highly anticipated showdowns featuring Paul Skenes, Jacob Misiorowski, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

The terms and conditions include several important details:

Minimum $10 deposit required to activate the bonus.

First bet protection covers wagers up to $1,500.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

Wagers over $50 receive five separate bonus bets worth 20% each of the original stake.

Wagers under $50 receive one bonus bet equal to the stake amount.

For example, if you place a $1,000 wager on the Dodgers-Diamondbacks game featuring Yamamoto and it loses, you would receive five $200 bonus bets totaling $1,000. Alternatively, if you bet $500 on Paul Skenes and the Pirates against the Mets and lose, you get five $100 bonus bets. Winners keep their original winnings plus the stake, making this an excellent opportunity for Opening Day action.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your BetMGM promo code for Thursday's MLB games

Follow these steps to secure your welcome bonus and start betting on MLB Opening Day matchups:

Register for a new BetMGM account using bonus code 'SI1500'. Complete identity verification with your driver's license information. Make a minimum $10 deposit using any accepted payment method. Place your first real money wager on any MLB Opening Day game. Receive bonus bets within 24 hours if your initial wager loses.

Read our comprehensive BetMGM review for additional insights into the sportsbook's features and betting options.

Additional BetMGM Sportsbook promotions for existing customers

BetMGM consistently provides ongoing promotions and betting boosts for current users throughout the baseball season. These offers frequently include profit boosts for specific games, parlay insurance, and enhanced odds on popular betting markets. Existing customers should regularly check the 'Promos' tab within the BetMGM Sportsbook app to discover the latest bonus opportunities and special offers available for MLB games and other sporting events.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

BetMGM is just one of the many March Madness betting sites offering March Madness betting promos this week. Claim more than $10K in offers by signing up to multiple sportsbooks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.