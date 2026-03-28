BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500: Get $1.5K Bonus for College Basketball Quarterfinals Betting

The BetMGM bonus code 'SI1500' delivers up to $1,500 back in bonus bets for new users betting on Saturday's College Basketball Quarterfinals action. This welcome offer requires the bonus code 'SI1500' and provides excellent value for wagering on today's exciting matchups between Iowa vs. Illinois and Purdue vs. Arizona. Take advantage of these competitive sportsbook promos available as of Saturday, March 28.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for college basketball quarterfinals

New BetMGM users can claim this generous welcome offer by using the BetMGM bonus code 'SI1500' when registering their account. The promotion allows first-time customers to place their initial wager on any College Basketball Quarterfinals market with protection up to $1,500. If your opening bet wins, you keep your winnings and move forward with your bankroll intact.

However, if your first wager loses, BetMGM returns your entire stake as bonus bets up to the $1,500 maximum. For example, if you bet $800 on Iowa to cover the spread against Illinois and they fall short, you'll receive $800 in bonus bets to continue your college basketball betting. The bonus structure varies based on your wager amount:

Wagers under $50 receive one bonus bet equal to your stake.

Wagers of $50 or more receive five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your qualifying wager.

All bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn directly and must be used for additional wagers.

Consider backing Purdue as underdogs against top-seeded Arizona, or take Illinois to continue their impressive tournament run against Iowa. Both games offer compelling betting opportunities with this substantial welcome bonus protecting your initial investment.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your BetMGM promo code for quarterfinals betting

Follow these simple steps to secure your BetMGM Sportsbook promo code and start betting on today's College Basketball Quarterfinals:

Register your new BetMGM account using bonus code 'SI1500' during the sign-up process. Complete identity verification by providing your driver's license and personal information. Make your first deposit of at least $10 to activate the welcome offer. Place your initial real money wager on any College Basketball Quarterfinals market. If your bet loses, receive bonus bets equal to your stake up to $1,500 within 24 hours.

Read our comprehensive BetMGM review for additional insights into the sportsbook's features and betting options.

Additional BetMGM promotions for college basketball betting

Beyond the welcome offer, BetMGM consistently provides ongoing promotions for existing customers throughout the college basketball season. The sportsbook frequently features odds boosts, parlay bonuses, and special tournament-related promotions that enhance your betting experience. Check the 'Promos' tab within the BetMGM mobile app to discover current offers and daily specials.

These recurring promotions often include enhanced payouts for specific bet types, cashback offers on losing wagers, and exclusive tournament brackets with prizes. BetMGM's promotional calendar typically intensifies during major college basketball events, providing additional value for dedicated bettors throughout the postseason.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

BetMGM is just one of the many March Madness betting sites offering March Madness betting promos this week. Claim more than $10K in offers by signing up to multiple sportsbooks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.